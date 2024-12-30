Clavijo charges against his government partner, the PP, for “blocking” the distribution of migrant minors with “excuses”

The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo (Canarian Coalition), has attacked the PP, his government partner in the Islands, for sheltering itself in “excuses” and “blocking” an agreement that resolves the migration crisis in the archipelago and has insisted on Central government to approve a decree law for the extraordinary distribution of immigrant minors, ensuring that it would have the necessary support to be validated in Congress. However, this support requires obtaining the support of either the PP or Junts, with whom Clavijo has claimed in recent weeks to have negotiated. The central government has also confirmed that it has spoken with the Catalan party, but without success for now regarding the decree law.

The Government regrets that the PP “turns its back” on a solution to the migration crisis in the Canary Islands

In an interview on Cadena Ser, collected by Europa Press, Clavijo has once again placed the central government on the same level, which has supported from the first moment the reform of the Immigration Law requested by the Canary Islands, and the PP, which has rejected despite supporting it in the Islands. Clavijo has expressed that he “still does not understand” that the Government “looks the other way” when it is the “obligation of the State” to give political asylum to immigrant minors. It should be noted that the care of minors, whether they are migrants or not, is a regional responsibility.

“We have presented a decree law that would have the support in Congress to be validated for an extraordinary distribution. More than 10 days have passed and the Government of Spain has said absolutely nothing about it. We do not understand why they continue to allow this to continue happening,” he lamented.

With this, he has criticized the lack of response from the Executive to the distribution mechanisms requested by the Government of the Canary Islands, at a time when the islands have 5,812 unaccompanied foreign minors in their care, a figure that had not been reached in the last 30 years, as explained by the Canarian president.

Clavijo, who governs with the PP in the autonomous community, has also attacked the national leadership of the Popular Party for using “excuses” to prevent the agreement. In his opinion, it is “absolute irresponsibility” that the situation is “blocked” and that the PP does not give a “high-level response to a humanitarian drama”, although he has assured that the greatest obligation falls on the Executive.

According to Calvijo, “both are leaving the Canary Islands alone in the face of an unprecedented migratory crisis and all those boys and girls. We’re still stuck in I want but I don’t wantbut both are complicit in keeping the situation going. The Government of Spain, because it does not act and intervene, which is empowered by the Constitution, and the PP because it blocks it,” he stated.

Finally, he stressed that all the political forces of the Canary Islands Parliament, except Vox, “maintain the same position” regarding the migration pact, and that the main problem is with the central Executive and the national PP.