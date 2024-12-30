When it comes to becoming famous ‘skincare’ Many doubts may arise, which product to use for oily skin, for dry skin, for skin with acne, or for wrinkles. You have to know cosmetics wellotherwise we end up applying anything and the dermis can be damaged. If you want to show off an illuminated and smooth complexion Pay attention to this new solution! It can be applied to all skin types and has different benefits when carrying out your facial routine.

The ingredient we are talking about is called thioctic acid, created by the firm Laluz By Lourdes Moreno. It is an antioxidant that enhances luminosity and fights free radicals. We know that from the age of 25, the skin begins to lose collagen, causing the first signs of aging. This active ingredient, which works as a vitamin, promises to alleviate these effects.

What happens to the skin after the age of 25?



Facial routine with retinol Ron Lach

From 25 years old the skin reduces its collagen levelsgiving way to the first signs of aging such as wrinkles. In this context where phrases like “prevention is better than cure” often arise, it is important to remember that these are natural processes that are impossible to avoid.

As explained by Laluz By Lourdes Moreno, experts do advise starting take care of our skin as soon as possible. But don’t just use any product! Always use assets that are suitable for our age and needs, since improper use of assets can generate the opposite result to what we expected to achieve.

This is the case of antioxidants, which are capable of slow down aging and provide luminosity. In this context, professionals in the sector like Lourdes Moreno, tell how there are some of them that remain unknown to the majority, despite having “visible results and great effectiveness when we already have wrinkles and other signs of this process.”

We are talking about “thioctic acid”, present in some of the products of her brand LaLuz by Lourdes Moreno, with which she promotes greater awareness about mature skin and how to treat it appropriately.





What is thioctic acid and what is it for?



thioctic acid Laluz By Lourdes Moreno

It is possible that many of your cosmetics contain thioctic acidand if they don’t, you should start taking it into account due to its great benefits according to the cosmetics firm. What exactly are we referring to? Thioctic acid is an ingredient, and a substance naturally present in the body. It works like this similar to a vitamin and has an antioxidant function.

Through LaLuz formulations, which include it, such as its Luminous Firming, it provides “juiciness, luminosity and hydration to the skin.” Some characteristics that as we age, we value much more.

According to Moreno, these types of formulations are especially interesting at night, due to the regeneration process that it carries out while we sleep. The firming cream they present and which is composed of thioctic acid “is for all skin types.”

It is also a cream that “works great after retinol to give it a calming, hydrating and regenerating action effect. We are going to achieve wonderful skin quality and the results are seen immediately,” he says about this type of active ingredient.

Regarding its use, With this cream, just one press is enough to apply to the face, neck and décolleté, proving that sometimes more is not better. In short, we are talking about an anti-aging cream that has multiple benefits:

Prevention of facial sagging. Firm and tighten the facial dermis with a ‘lifting’ effect The ‘lifting’ effect increases the muscle tone and promotes tensile capacity.

It is a perfect combination for all those who need extra hydration on their faces. In addition to this cream, there are other products with thioctic acid that experts recommend, we will tell you what they are.





What products contain thioctic acid?



Nowadays we can find multiple cosmetic products, but finding thioctic acid can be complicated. From the cosmetics and beauty group The Pantone recommend the Antioxidant Plus cream with thioctic acid. As they have shared from their Instagram profile, it promises to restore “luminosity and even out the tone.”

You can use it at night, and among the advantages it offers, professionals highlight its action on free radicals, which minimizes signs of sagging, expression linesetc.

In addition, reduces signs of inflammationsuch as “the redness of the skin, and improves skin microcirculation,” they add. We are talking about a product that you can use at night and that reinforces the skin’s barrier function, preventing pigmentation.

For his part, @maccosmetics has shared another product with thioctic acid. It is about “Anti-age and Decongestant Concentrated Gel” that soothes the skin and offers a “powerful broad-spectrum antioxidant protective effect, thanks to thioctic acid liposomes and trace elements,” they point out.

Likewise, they recommend using a Thermal Water Gel Mask; with a soft and fresh texture, antioxidant that deeply hydrates and calms instantly.

