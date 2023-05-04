Seeking Claudia, a nurse who disappeared at Easter ended, because his remains were found inside a suitcase. Claudia I was pregnantaccording to his relatives, who today are heartbroken by this tragedy.

It was on April 10 when the discovery of a suitcase was recorded on the banks of the Cangrejal river in La Ceiba, department of Atlántida, in Honduras. Just yesterday her mother recognized her body in the Forensic Medicine department in San Pedo Sula, local media reported.

The deceased today was identified as 31-year-old Claudia, who was pregnant.

Yesterday her mother physically recognized her in the Forensic Medicine department in San Pedro Sula; It was found that the body belongs to Claudia, 31 years old, she was in a gestation period, explained the commissioner of the National Police, Eduardo Turcios.

Likewise, the officer indicated that significant progress has been made in the investigation and it is expected through the Prosecutor’s Office to present a request to capture the suspects of the femicide. See also "Treacherous", the words of René Franco after being hospitalized in an emergency