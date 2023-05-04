US Department of Justice charges Russian citizen Kulkov with fraud and money laundering

The US Department of Justice announced that the country’s authorities had filed charges of fraud and money laundering against Russian citizen Denis Kulkov, reports TASS.

The agency clarifies that Kulkov, who lives in Russia, created a service called Try2Check in 2005, which, according to the prosecutor’s office for the Eastern District of New York, was used for criminal purposes, allowing you to check stolen bank cards. It is noted that every year through this service tens of millions of credit card numbers were checked. The Ministry of Justice added that Try2Check has already been disabled in the US, Germany and Austria.

Kulkov was charged with four counts, including electronic fraud, computer hacking, and money laundering. The State Department said it was willing to pay $10 million for data that would help in his arrest. In the United States, a Russian citizen faces up to 20 years in prison.

