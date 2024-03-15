In a meeting with more than 1,500 teachers from the state of Campeche, the presidential candidate of the Let's Keep Making History coalition, Claudia Sheinbaumstated this Friday that she wants to be remembered as the President of public education in Mexico.

“I want to be remembered as the President of public education“We are going to strengthen public education at all educational levels and always put Mexico's teachers above all else,” said the UNAM scientist.

Before the audience, Sheinbaum emphasized his desire to strengthen public education at all educational levels and to always prioritize the well-being of the country's teachers.

During his speech, Sheinbaum highlighted the need to review the Unit of the System for the Career of Teachers (USICAMM) to ensure a fair and equitable pension system for Mexican teachers.

Likewise, he committed to opening a dialogue with public universities, including autonomous ones, to guarantee free education at all levels.

“We want a free public education for all Mexicans,” said Sheinbaum, who announced that his administration will work to meet this objective for the year 2025.

In addition, he announced the expansion of the universal scholarship program for girls and boys from preschool to secondary school in public schools, as well as the increasing the number of high schools in the country to strengthen secondary-higher education.

Representing the teaching profession, various teachers highlighted to Sheinbaum the importance of prioritizing education on the political agenda and the positive impact that Sheinbaum's educational policies will have in the country.

Yanet Aracely Tun Balam, basic education teacher, expressed her confidence in the leadership of Sheinbaum and his commitment to the transformation of education in Mexico.

For their part, Karla Ku Ávila, teacher of Higher Secondary Education, and Adolfo Mayor Cuevas, teacher of the Normal School, reiterated their unconditional support for the candidate.

Various educational and political leaders from Campeche highlighted their commitment to an “educational, humanist and scientific Republic”, proposed by Sheinbaum.