As US presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump can hardly spark a spirit of optimism. A look at the Democrats' alternatives.

Washington – You can never be old enough to be the presumably most powerful man in the world. This impression emerges in the run-up to the US presidential elections this November. After Donald Trump forced all competitors to give up with his successes in the Republican primaries, everything points to a repeat of the 2020 duel. Because incumbent Joe Biden wants to compete again.

US election in November: Biden against Trump or 82 years against 78 years

The Democrat celebrated his 82nd birthday shortly after the election. And Trump will be 78 years old by then. When he took office in January 2017, the entrepreneur himself set an age record for a new president – at the time he was 70 years old. However, the age difference from his opponent Hillary Clinton was less than a year.

For several years now, US citizens have had the choice between senior applicants. Or to put it more drastically: old, older, US President.

But perhaps a rethink will begin. At least among the Democrats, Biden doesn't seem to be as sure of landing on the ballot as it seems so far. He sometimes makes mistakes during public appearances, which are probably due to his advanced age. So he confused speeches or confused facts. The latter has already happened to Trump recently, but there is apparently no way for the Republicans to get past the most controversial of all US presidents.

He doesn't always seem entirely sure of himself: Joe Biden is aiming for a second term as US President. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Democrats' alternatives to Biden as US President: Harris delivers poor poll numbers

Biden, who would celebrate his 86th birthday in the White House if he wins another election, is likely to be the Democrats' hope again because no one in their ranks is really posing as an alternative. That also makes it clear the US business magazine Forbeswhich has taken a closer look at some possible candidates who could step into the breach if the worst comes to the worst.

Of course, the obvious step is to promote Kamala Harris, who would step in as Vice President under Biden anyway if the head of state could not manage the business. However, the 59-year-old does not have the popularity of the current president. According to a recent Survey by USA Today and Suffolk University, only 36 percent of participants are satisfied with their work, while 52 percent view it critically.

Just 38 percent of those surveyed generally have a positive opinion of her, which puts her even behind Trump, who has 40 percent. Biden manages 41 percent here.

Will Sanders become US President? Probably not an option for the Democrats because of age and political orientation

The second internationally known name among the candidates is Bernie Sanders. But the actually independent politician, who joined the Democrats in the US Senate, is still a year older than Biden. The 82-year-old also lost out in the primaries four and eight years ago.

Almost a year ago, Sanders had also pledged his support to Biden. In addition, the party should shy away from his statements about orienting itself towards democratic socialism. Such a political orientation hardly seems to be able to gain a majority in the USA.

Obama returns to the White House: Former first lady is popular with US citizens

Michelle Obama has also been traded for some time. Together with Barack Obama, she could succeed in what the Clintons failed: being able to call the White House home as head of state and as spouse. The former first lady has excellent poll ratings – she received a rating in a survey the US portal Newsweek 46 percent approval and would be supported by one in five Trump voters – but she has so far adamantly rejected running for office.

Also in the public draw is Gavin Newsom. However, the governor of California emphasizes his loyalty to Biden at every opportunity. The US President would probably have to step aside voluntarily and ask him to lead the campaign.

The same applies to governors JB Pritzker of Illinois, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Jared Polis of Colorado and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. Even for the quartet, which won convincing election victories in 2022, it seems out of the question to intervene with Biden. “The man knows more than most of us have forgotten,” Pritzker praised the US President at a press conference, according to the report.

Alternatives to Joe Biden that are probably not options: Vice President Kamala Harris (l.), California Governor Gavin Newsom and former First Lady Michelle Obama are publicly viewed as US Presidents. © imago (collage)

Buttigeg currently has no chance: Transport Minister has to recover from the consequences of a train accident

Pete Buttigeg is not mentioned in the article. The 42-year-old got out early in the 2020 primaries and is a member of Biden's cabinet as Transportation Secretary. However, in this role he made himself vulnerable last year as a result of the train accident in East Palestine, Ohio. Toxic chemicals were released at that time, and Republicans weren't the only ones who accused him of failing to react.

So gave Buttigeg in one CNN-Conversation Admitted mistakes and admitted that he had underestimated the political consequences of the accident. He also realized that he should have shown himself at the scene of the accident earlier. In his opinion, being able to meet the Minister of Transport during this time would have helped citizens.

Buttigeg as future US President? His time will probably come

For now, Buttigeg seems to have sidelined himself when it comes to the presidential debate. That's probably why he's joining us Forbes not mentioned at all. But his time can still come. In contrast to Biden and Trump, he should still have a long political career ahead of him.

Buttigeg has been shown for several years that he is still eligible for the most important position in the United States even at an advanced age. Very likely with that too upcoming election in November again. (mg)