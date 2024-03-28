“I haven't laughed so much in a long time” is the comment given by one of the people who have seen the new wrestling video game starring Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvezboth candidates for the presidency of Mexico.

The dispute currently held by the candidates for president of Mexico has gone beyond the electoral contest that they will face on June 2 and now on the part of the AAAat least in the virtual setting.

The famous video game creator Fer Tijerina (Injustice and Suicide Squad) is the one who has brought the candidates of Morena and the Fuerza y ​​Corazón Coalition for Mexico (PRI, PAN AND PRD) to the ring through the WWE 2K24 video game.

On the channel Youtube from Fer Tijerina you can see the video of 13 minutes and 53 seconds, which has a light presentation of the fighters who will enter the ring and as of the night of March 27, it already has more than 4 thousand views.

The first to be presented is Claudia Sheinbaumwho wears a pink tailored suit, shows off her classic mackerel ponytail and is also accompanied by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

Posteri orly take the screen Xochitl Galvez who wears her traditional huipil with embroidered details in Mexican pink, yellow and blue, as well as a necklace that looks like a lucky charm.

After several keys, jumps from the third rope, falls and even expulsions from the ring, The video game grants victory to Claudia Sheinmbaum who celebrates with a rockstar-style greeting, while AMLO celebrates behind her.

video game creator Fer Tijerina when recounting Claudia Sheinbaum's triumph in the video game. (Capture)

Among the comments of the followers of Fer Tijerina some have also been placed suggestions for upcoming wrestling fightsfor example: “Sandra Cuevas vs Lilly Téllez in a cage”, “I would like to see the AMLO vs Ricardo Salinas Pliego fight, please, thank you” and “AMLO vs Milei”.