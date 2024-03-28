The Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego has entered the discussion about the recent restrictions imposed on band musicians playing on the beaches of Mazatlansend a message to the hoteliers who have complained about the music on the beaches.

After a massive demonstration by the gangs, Salinas Pliego He launched his opinion through his X account, questioning the logic behind the restrictions: “Ask for Mazatlan… Aren't they the same tourists who stay in the hotels of those hoteliers “Those who hire musicians on the beach?”

The restrictions imposed on bands by the city council of Mazatlan include limited work hours in the beacha ban on bringing power plants, they demand presentations with fewer musicians and the restriction on using speakers to give their shows to locals and tourists on the beaches.

Are measures have been requested for some hoteliers and representatives of tourism companies, who argue the need to have greater order in the Beaches.

Salinas Pliego commented on the matter, urging hoteliers to invest in improving the quality of hotels and accepting the diversity of tastes among tourists. In addition, he warned about the possible impact on national tourism, which could prefer destinations where they can enjoy music on the beach without restrictions.

In a more personal way, Salinas Pliego revealed his connection with the famous band The Bendsponsor of the local soccer team Mazatlán FC, and jokingly warned the foreign tourists to attend the games at the El Encanto stadium, threatening to play banda music hits at full volume during the games.

“I was inspired by Mazatlán”: Edwin Luna, from La Trakalosa, supports Mazatlan musicians in the face of the conflict they face

“Invest in better hotels, most inaccessible prices and wait for quality tourism to arrive, We'll see if after a while they won't be crying because the nationals who like music on the beach return. .

By the way, the band @ElRecodoOficial is a sponsor of @MazatlanFC and its members are my good friends, so I hope the gringos don't think about going to a game at the El Encanto stadium, because we're going to blast them at full volume. the mother of all bands…”

Since yesterday a campaign has been started by the musicians to emphasize that it is necessary that the tourists learn about local traditions and cultural diversity, emphasizing the economic and social relevance of the Band music in the identity of Mazatlan.