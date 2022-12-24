The end of “At the bottom there is room” left everyone in shock. Claudia Llanos, known as “The Shark Look”, returned to the Peruvian series and fans wonder how she was able to survive the bullet impact. The only thing that was revealed is that she was the secret admirer of Diego Montalbán.

In the final minutes of the show, she makes an appointment with the chef and corners him in a tense scene. At the moment it is not known if she will become her new victim or become an ally to destroy Francesca.

It should be noted that Diego Montalbán has been shown as a villain on more than one occasion. His last action against the Gonzáles was to frame Koky for various crimes to keep Charito out of the arroz chaufa business and prevent his restaurant from having competition.

Also, he didn’t mind ruining the Maldini’s Christmas and breaking the hearts of his fans. Although it was revealed that he had a difficult childhood and that he hated holidays due to his father’s abuse, fans do not believe that it is a justification for him to commit these misdeeds.

Claudia Llanos was not dead. This was confirmed by the final chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Capture/America TV

In any case, Claudia Llanos will not hesitate to get rid of Diego, either because he rejects the alliance or because in the end he comes out in favor of his new family.