Three days have passed since Ernest of Hanoveraccompanied by his girlfriend Claudia Stilonopolus, will star in a unpleasant disagreement with those responsible for the restaurant Le Bistroman Atelier. From the award-winning establishment they assure, as published exclusively 20 minutesthat the aristocrat lost his temper and put the room staff in check.

The versions are not so opposite. At least that is what can be deduced from the conversation that this newspaper has had with Claudia, who assures that Ernesto has a diabetes problem that is not fully controlled and that, at times, pushes him to have certainly belligerent behavior: “he is difficult and always carries his sugar in his pocket.”

However, the businesswoman assures that At no time did he attack any member of the restaurant staff during the discussion, motivated by the price of a bottle of wine: “When he arrived he ordered his champagne, as always, and then he ordered a bottle that had an out-of-market price. He got angry, behaved misguided and said things in a tone that was not appropriate, yes, but there was no aggression. So much so that he finally drank half of it. They put a cork on it and I took it with me. the bag, so it is clear that It wasn’t a problem that I had been drinking. too much,” he says.

Claudia’s story is shocking. Pitita Ridruejo’s daughter affirms that after this agitation, Ernesto collapsed: “He told me that he was giving him the sugar and fell to the ground, unconscious. I searched and searched until I found the sugar in his pocket and, after it had stabilized, he choked.” Nervous, but aware of what was happening, Claudia recognizes that at that moment the restaurant called for an ambulance and that, with the help of a doctor who was occupying a nearby table, managed make maneuvers to expel the food bolus that had caused his asphyxiation: “He turned blue, I stood behind him and practiced the maneuvers to save his life,” he says.

That’s when the ambulance arrived. Although the health workers say that what they experienced was very unpleasant, Claudia replies stating that there was no neither aggression nor struggle: “He has an assistance person accompanying him and after this, we left. He did not want to get into the ambulance and the paramedics made it clear to me that they were not going to force anything.”

In relation to the previous controversial episodes in the same restaurant, he confirms that they did occur: “The first was because broke a glassYes, but it’s normal. And the second one, since he is diabetic, got very nervous because they had served all of us the food except him and he was about to faint,” he explains to 20 minutes.