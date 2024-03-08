11 May 2024. Motoring enthusiasts and more particularly Suzuki enthusiasts must mark this date on their calendar, because it is the one in which the 2024 edition, the first, of the Suzuki Motor Fest. A real day of celebration of two and four wheel engines, which will be staged at the Misano circuit named after Marco Simoncelli.

Suzuki Motor Fest

Many track activities organized for that day: ranging from test rides for motorbikes to test drives for cars, through test sessions on the track up to obstacle courses on V-Strom and Jimny. And even for the less experienced there are initiatives “practices“: Suzuki has in fact organized short driving courses for beginners on its motorbikes and has set up mini circuits for non-licensed riders, as well as making a driving simulator available.

Exclusive activities

And that's not all. Because Suzuki has also thought of rally lovers, allowing them to try the Swift Sport Hybrid in configuration skid cars, with the possibility of practicing the phenomenon of oversteer accompanied by an official selector from the Rally Italia Talent team. And it will still be possible to test the vehicles of the Japanese giant in a off-road route thanks to the presence of a Trial playground with professional drivers in the Misano paddock. Last, but not least, the very first national Suzuki Swift Sport rally, an event where all Swift Sport owners will be able to meet.

Premium guests

There will be one as the backdrop to all these activities on the track parade on the legendary track that hosts the MotoGP competitions and other motorsport categories: a parade open to all enthusiasts, who will have the opportunity to travel the track together with their heroes both on four and two wheels. In this sense, they will be present three historic World Champions of the 500 motorcycling class with Suzuki: Kevin Schwantz, Marco Lucchinelli and Franco Uncini.