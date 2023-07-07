Claudia Gerini was paparazzi together with Riccardo Sangiuliano, ex-husband of Nathaly Caldonazzo

Claudia Gerini she is very busy with work but between a Netflix series and some upcoming films including “The Wall”, directed by ex-partner Federico Zampaglione, she still managed to find love again. The actress was in fact paparazzi by Chi in Naples in the company of Richard Sangiulianoex-husband of Nathaly Caldonazzo.

Read also: Claudia Gerini: “I respect Giorgia Meloni because…”

The new couple was seen riding a moped around the Campania capital and exchanging effusions in public without any problems. The two stay together in the morning, then he takes her to the set and picks her up. In the evening then they exchange tender kisses and stop to watch the sea crouched.

Richard Sangiuliano is an entrepreneur with a degree in corporate finance and a master’s degree from Columbia University. Until 2016 he worked for a Swiss financial institution and today he is Head of Asset Management of Assiteca Sim.

Subscribe to the newsletter

