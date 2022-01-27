Russian author of psychological training Elena Blinovskaya came up with a new way to make money on subscribers. Stories on this topic appeared on her page in Instagram.

The entrepreneur admitted that she wanted to test a new function of the social network, which is not yet available in all countries, including Russia. We are talking about a paid subscription to the content of bloggers. The celebrity came up with her own analogue of this function and decided to introduce Instagram stories for a limited circle of people. Access can be purchased for two weeks for 10 thousand rubles.

According to Blinovskaya, in exclusive posts she will share secrets about her life that she has not previously published on social networks. The woman also urged fans to treat this feature as a mini-version of her psychological training.

“I don’t need a lot of people and I only need those who can easily afford it. If it’s “not easy” for you now, just forget it, then it’s early (…) I’ll also be in regular stories, but so far I’m definitely not for everyone, ”the businesswoman wrote and attached a link for payment.

In August 2021, fans transferred Elena Blinovskaya a million rubles in an hour. The 40-year-old businesswoman asked her social media followers to send her a ruble to her bank account in honor of the holiday. It turned out that in a total of one hour, fans sent Blinovskaya more than a million rubles.