Claudia Sheinbaumthe head of government of the Mexico City licensed and presidential hopeful of Brunettecomes as part of the promotion tour that performs for the country and he is scheduled to preside over a demonstration here and tentative dates are handled next Saturday or at the end of July.

You could visit: culiacan, guasave and The Mochis and it transcends that the organizers of the campaign have already begun to mobilize and are throwing all the meat on the grill with the aim of exceed the number of people you gathered former secretary of the interior Adam Augusto Lopezduring his recent visit.

In the internal conflict of Brunette: Claudia, Adam Augustus and the former chancellor Marcelo Ebrard They are considered the pointers in the preferences of the electorate and wage a fierce fight for the nomination through survey that will be made public September 6.

Potpourri. He unfortunate demise of Porfirio Munoz Ledoat the age of 89 years, caught the attention yesterday in the political media and the Governor Rubén Rocha sent condolences public to their families.

He is considered the historic leader of the left, founder of the PRDin the current six-year term he presided over the Chamber of Deputies and when he failed in the attempt to be elected president of Brunette He confronted the leaders of the party and the government, later becoming one of his strongest detractors.

PROTEST. The march for peace organized over the weekend by the leadership of the PAS and of the uas and in which they participated thousands of peoplemarks the start of the confrontation of the people of: Héctor Melesio Cuen and the rector Jesús Madueña, with the government of Rubén Rocha.

It was a show of force which continued on Saturday, when students and teachers, led by the rector, went out to the cruises of the main cities of the state to demand respect for university autonomy. What bothered the protesters the most is that they launched drones at them. counterfeit bills with the image of Cuèn and Madueña, accusing them of being corrupt.

CLEANING. “For ahome Clean”, is the campaign in which the city ​​hall has focused its batteries, calling on the population to keep the city clean, not to throw garbage in vacant lots, for reasons and public image, for health, but more than anything for the rainy season that is already beginning to appear, to prevent clogging of storm drains and the drainage system that can cause flooding.

REBELLION. TO dante delgadohe President of Citizen Movementa strong arose internal divisionwith the rebellion of the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfarowhich promotes the incorporation of the party into the broad front composed of: the PRI, PAN and PRDHowever, he insists that he does not want to know anything about the PRIwhich he calls “titanic” and who prefers to go alone in choosing the 2024. Let’s see if he resists the onslaught against him.

The lawsuit in the background, they say, is for the appointment of the candidate for governor of Jalisco.

“We are going to resist in defense of autonomy”: Jesús Madueña, rector of the UAS.

