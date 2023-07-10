Grosseto, manager dies on the yacht off the island of Giglio: he had been discharged 24 hours earlier after an illness

It will be an investigation by the Grosseto prosecutor’s office to ascertain the causes of the death of Fabio Attilio Cairoli, 58 years old, CEO of IGT Global Lottery and over the years to vertex also of other important multinational companies. Last Friday the manager he had gone to the emergency room of the Orbetello hospital due to a strong illness and after the checks he had been resigned. On the evening of Saturday 8 July, while on board his boat off the island of Giglio, Cairoli fell ill: the 118 rescuers tried to revive him but there was nothing they could do.

There Prosecutor of Grosseto has opened a file for manslaughter, currently without suspects. The prosecutor on duty ordered an autopsy to precisely ascertain the causes of death. The investigations, entrusted to the carabinieri, are reconstructing the moments before and after the illness and will try to clarify whether there have been erroneous diagnoses or omissions in the emergency room.

