MF Bunko J had a special event in Japan on September 1, 2024, and among the announcements it had was that of the fourth season of Classroom of the EliteAs you can see, fans didn’t have to wait long for this fourth installment of the anime.

The third wave of episodes by studio Lerche premiered on January 3. It served to conclude the first-year arc of Shōgo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose’s light novel.

What can we expect from the fourth season of Classroom of the Elite? Well this will cover the first semester of the light novels of Classroom of the Elite: Year 2.

We Recommend: Test: Jujutsu Kaisen: Which character would you friendzone based on your personality?

It is not yet known how many episodes this sequel will have, but the previous one had 13, so the count could be similar. It is also possible that Lerche will be in charge again. So far, it is the only company that has worked on this anime. But an official announcement is still pending.

Fountain: MF Bunko J.

The announcement of the fourth season of Classroom of the Elite It was accompanied by the first poster, which allows us to appreciate the characters in this new stage of their school life.

Crunchyroll is the video-on-demand service where the first three seasons of the anime are available, so it is possible that it will acquire the rights to the fourth. But we still have to wait for that information to appear. This sequel does not yet have a release date or window.

The creators of the original light novel began their work in May 2015 and finished in September 2019 with 11 volumes. Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 It is the sequel and is what the fourth season will be based on.

This part of the story began in January 2020 and is still ongoing. It currently has 12 volumes and only the authors know when it will end. There is so much material that the fourth installment will not be able to adapt it all.

Fountain: Twitter.

Among other recent anime news, fraudulent votes are detected in the vote to choose the most popular hero of My Hero Academia and a Mexican teacher who uses One Piece to teach physics.

Apart from Classroom of the Elite We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.