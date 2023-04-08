Sunday, April 9, 2023
Classifications of the Tour of the Basque Country: this is how it went for the Colombians

April 8, 2023
Classifications of the Tour of the Basque Country: this is how it went for the Colombians


Jonas Vingegaard.

The final stage was played with victory for Vingegaard.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won his first Tour of the Basque Country on Saturday, winning the sixth and final stage in Eibar ahead of James Knox and Ion Izagirre.

For the Danish cyclist, this victory has a special symbolic value before the Tour de France, which will start in the Basque Country in less than three months.

As in the third and fourth stages of this round, where he dominated the climbs of Hika and La Asturiana to end up winning the day, Vingegaard responded well on Saturday to a first attack from Izagirre, 30 kilometers from the end, and later he went solo, after having been followed at first by Enric Mas.

stage classification

Sergio Higuita crosses victorious in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.

1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/Jumbo) 3:36:42. (average speed: 38.3 km/h)
2. James Knox (GBR) at 47.
3. Ion Izagirre (ESP) 49.
4. Brandon McNulty (USA) 49.
5. Sergio Higuita (COL) 49.
6. David Gaudu (FRA) 49.
7. Mauro Schmid (SUI) 49.
8. Simon Yates (GBR) 49.
9. Felix Gall (AUT) 49.
10. Enric Mas (ESP) 49.
11. Mikel Landa (ESP) 49.
12. Esteban Chaves (COL) 59.
13. Attila Valter (HUN) 1:21.
14. Cristián Rodríguez (ESP) 1:21.
15. Mikel Bizkarra (ESP) 1:21.
16. Rein Taaramae (EST) 1:24.
39. Rigoberto Urán (COL) 4:03
56. Daniel Martinez (COL) 11:00

General ranking

1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/Jumbo) 24:45:24.
2. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) at 1:12.
3. Ion Izagirre (ESP/COF) 1:29.
4. David Gaudu (FRA/GFJ) 1:31.
5. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 1:36.
6. Sergio Higuita (COL/BOR) 1:37.
7. Brandon McNulty (USA/UAE) 1:38.
8. James Knox (GBR/QST) 1:38.
9. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) 1:39.
10. Felix Gall (AUT/AG2) 1:50.
12. Esteban Chaves (col) 3:01
18. Rigoberto Urán (COl) 5:03

AFP

