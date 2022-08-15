A few days ago we told you that the first adventures of Goku they were joining the service of Crunchyrollthus being the first time that this anime reached a streaming platform in Mexico. And now, it is confirmed that another company is also adding these origins of the character, and the best thing is that there is no time to wait.

Starting today, users who have a subscription to Clear Video You can access all the chapters of dragon ball classic, with arcs that range from the search for the dragon balls, to the defeat of piccolo in the martial arts tournament. So it will be quite nostalgic for the veterans.

It is worth mentioning, that users with internet of Telmex they can access this platform without problems, since they have a kind of agreement to offer the package to their clients. In addition, the audio of the series is available in Latin American Spanish, making it the perfect experience for those looking to see the origins of the franchise.

Via: Clear Video