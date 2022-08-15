He added in his video message, which he publishes every night, “If the world does not now show the strength and decisiveness to defend one nuclear power plant, this means that the world is losing. It will lose to terrorism. It will succumb to nuclear blackmail.”

Russia took control of the Zaporizhia plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility, shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine in February as part of what Moscow describes as a “special military operation”.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of carrying out bombing operations near the station last week.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the security of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

“Sergei Shoigu held telephone negotiations with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on the conditions for the safe operation of the Zaporizhia nuclear plant,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry indicated that Shoigu and Guterres also discussed on Monday the recent bombing of the Olenivka prison in the separatist Donetsk region (eastern Ukraine) in July, which caused the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners.

Kyiv accuses Moscow of committing a massacre against these prisoners, which Moscow denies, stressing that the Ukrainian army bombed the prison.