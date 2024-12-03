The representative office of Lola Índigo and promoter of the June 14 concert at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, GTS Management, has insisted that “all parties involved” work “in a coordinated manner” for the singer to perform on the announced date, despite the fact that Real Madrid has stated that it cannot guarantee it.

In a statement, the promoter has clarified that, despite the contrary statement from the white club, “It is the will of all those involved to be able to celebrate the concert, as long as current regulations are complied with.”

“Both GTS and Lola Índigo are sensitive to the interests of the public and fans and, at the same time, We respect the concerns of citizens“, he indicated.

In a video on her social networks, Lola Ídigo announced the news explaining that The new date will be June 14, 2025compared to the one canceled for March 22, and has added two more concerts in Barcelona and Seville: on July 12 at the RCDE Stadium in Ciudad Conndal and on July 21 at the Estadio de la Cartuja, respectively.

After this, Real Madrid has reiterated that it cannot guarantee any date until the negotiations are carried out. relevant evidence to ensure that concert promoters are in a position to comply with the regulations, once the measures implemented in coordination with public administrations have been implemented.

Likewise, the sports club has insisted that it works “actively” together with the Community and the Madrid City Council for sustainability and coexistence, “so that the activities of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium are carried out with full respect, not only to legality, but also to the environment and the neighborhood“, includes the text.