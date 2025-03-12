03/12/2025



Updated at 6:47 p.m.





Carlos González, swimmer of the Commercial Circle, signed an outstanding performance in the Spanish Open Junior and Winter Absolute Championship. His performance at the Can Llong pool, at the Sabadell Swimming Club, allowed him Commercial circle.

The Sevillian swimmer achieved Gold in 100 and 200 meters back testsand added a bronze medal in the 50 meters back, being crowned as two -time champion and third of Spain in these tests. In addition, the time achieved below the minimum required by the RFEN in the 200 -meter test has earned him the classification for the Junior European Championshipwhich will be held in Šamorín (Slovakia) next July. Last year, Carlos first got his pass to this competition.

His progression has not gone unnoticed by Spanish swimming technicians and has been summoned for concentration with the absolute selection where he will share training with the best swimmers in the country. The swimmer formed in the quarry of the commercial circle is emerging as A great promise within national swimming and a name to follow in international competitions.

Vargas and Pérez-Godoy, excellent

Carlos González’s success joins that of two other Sevillian swimmers, Cristóbal Vargas and Miguel Pérez-Godoyboth of the Dos Hermanas Swimming Club, who starred in an outstanding performance in the Spanish Championship. Vargas, Junior as González and also classified for the European, was a very prominent name of the event by conquering a total of eight medals. In the absolute category, he won gold in the 400 styles and 1,500 freein addition to being silver in the 800 free and bronze in the 400 free. How Junior won four tests (400 free, 800 free, 1,500 free and 400 styles), also achieving the minimums for the European category. The other Nazarene swimmer, Pérez-Godoy, took the silver medal in the free 100, Beating in this distance the record of Absolute Andalusia (with a time of 48.73, it became the first Andalusian capable of lowering the 49 seconds)and with bronze in the 200 free.