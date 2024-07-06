Investigations continue to understand what happened to the poor woman Clelia Ditano, died a few days ago after falling into the elevator shaft. Among those under investigation is also the administrator of the building where this tragedy occurred.

The man was charged with manslaughter.

No peace for the death of Clelia Ditano

A few days ago a young girl from 25 years old passed away following the fall in the elevator shaft which occurred in the early hours of the night. The girl, Clelia Ditanolived in Fasano, more precisely in via Piave.

According to the investigators’ reconstructions, she would have returned home and then gone out again. She would have called the lift on the floor, but she would not have noticed how, when she opened the door, the cabin was not there. Precisely for this reason she would have fallen into the void, landing on the elevator cabin located about 10 meters away. The poor girl is therefore dead on the spot.

From the first minute all the steps were carried out technical investigations aimed at explaining what happened. One wonders why the elevator door opened even though the cabin was not present on the floor.

Condominium administrator investigated

Among the first investigated regarding this terrible tragedy the condominium administrator of the building in which the poor woman lived Clelia. In fact, it seems that the hypothesis could be triggered manslaughter precisely as a result of failure to comply with the provisions relating to the maintenance of the device.

Obviously many investigations are still underway and we are also waiting for the outcome of theautopsy of Clelia to establish the actual causes of death. The autopsy will be carried out by the forensic doctors Domenico Urso and Stefano Duma, while the investigations have been entrusted to the PM Livia Orlando.

The condominium administrator therefore decided to seek the defense of a lawyer Easter of Christmasas he was notified of a warranty notice just a few hours ago. As for the young life cut short, instead, a 26 year old boy named Steven Perpanesi he has decided that he will take care of paying part of the funeral of the woman, as he is touched by this terrible story. In the past, in fact, he himself lost his sister, also very young.