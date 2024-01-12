Liberty Walk presents their spin on the Lamborghini Countach and if you are a super car purist you probably have an opinion about it.

Many see modifying a supercar as sacrilege. Then you have a car that is praised for all kinds of things, only to be modified by someone who probably knows less about it than the manufacturer. That's a bit of a stretch, but then you understand why modified supercars are often at least somewhat controversial.

Liberty Walk Lamborghini Countach

Does that stop the Japanese behind Liberty Walk? Certainly not. After a whole series of body kits for modern(er) supercars, the Japanese tuner is increasingly looking for daring adjustments for the most exclusive cars. The car being unveiled now is the poster car for every teenager in the '80s: the Lamborghini Countach.

A good Countach is becoming scarce, so it is sometimes seen as sacrilege to 'ruin a rare car forever'. It doesn't help that the first built LB WORKS Countach, the white one in the photos, is just the development project.

Wide body

So what did the guys and gals from Liberty Walk 'mess up' with the Lamborghini Countach? To start with: a widebody, that is. This is accompanied by quite wide splitters, a lip spoiler with 'canards' at the front and a huge wing at the back. One that is attached to the chassis, that is, like serious racing cars. The diffuser on the back is also quite big.

A set of thick rims and tires, lowering (if all goes well with airride) and all kinds of stickers complete the LB WORKS Countach. This car was unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show, but Liberty Walk also reveals that every rich person with a Countach can order this set. Prices are not shared, it probably won't be really cheap.

In addition to the Countach, Liberty Walk has also taken care of an F40, so the company doesn't mind 'sacrilege'. That's nice: it's something different.

This article Liberty Walk kicks purists in the shins with Countach first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Liberty #Walk #kicks #purists #shins #Countach