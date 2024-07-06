Tablets certainly represent the right compromise between the lightness of smartphones and the power of notebooks, making them the perfect companions for productivity on the go. In light of this, Amazon Italy has therefore decided to offer you iPad Pro M4 to the all-time low with a good 10% offallowing you to save 120 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively click on the box below.
The iPad Pro M4 is available on Amazon atincredible price of 1099 eurosagainst the 1219 euros of the suggested price from Apple. The tablet is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service for free delivery.
The main features of iPad Pro M4
Let’s start first of all with the most obvious and significant innovation, represented by its processor. Apple M4which guarantees the performances that are nothing short of sensational and incredible: this allows you to launch any type of app, even the heaviest ones such as photo editing or video editing, without having the slightest hesitation or hesitation. Excellent battery life, which guarantees you to easily get to the end of your day of study or work.
Not to mention the gorgeous 11-inch diagonal Ultra Retina XDR display with Tandem OLED technologythanks to which you won’t miss any detail, proving to be perfect for watching films, streaming TV series and much more.
#iPad #Pro #Apples #tablet #alltime #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply