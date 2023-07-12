After the 7 explosives that detonated in Tlajomulco, Jalisco, which left at least 6 dead and 12 injured, CJNG accuses the military of giving bombs to opposing cartels

He Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) accuses the military of work with opposing cartels and deliver explosives.

In this, accuse to the Sinaloa cartel of work with the governmentin addition to mentioning that get explosives from military.

The alleged message spread is located in TeocalticheJalisco, where there have been various armed confrontations, seizure of monster vehicles as well as car fires.

On July 6 of this year, after a confrontation between cartels, a car bomb was seized in said municipality.

However, the dissemination of this alleged message also coincides with the explosions of the yesterday, July 11 in Tlajomulco that caused the death of at least six people.

It should be noted that the ‘narco-message’ has not been officially verified by the authorities.

So far, the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, reported that they were seven explosives, where preliminarily, six people died and twelve are injured, without confirming if it is just municipal police and elements of Jalisco Prosecutor's Office Or even civilians.

According to the president, the seven explosives, and one more that did not explode, were a trap, since a mother looking for missing persons received an anonymous call referring to an alleged site where there would be bodies of the disappeared.