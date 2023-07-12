More than 130 shows will arrive from September to the eight scenic spaces that make up the Performing Arts area of ​​the Murcia City Council: Teatro Romea, Teatro Circo Murcia, Teatro Bernal (El Palmar) and the municipal auditoriums of Algezares, Beniaján, Cabezo de Torres, Guadalupe and La Alberca. Until January 2024, interpreters such as Nuria Espert, Vicky Peña, Lola Herrera, Candela Peña, Pepón Nieto and Carlos Hipólito will pass through Murcia, according to what the Councilor for Culture, Diego Avilés, reported on Wednesday. The National Classical Theater Company will be present with two productions: ‘La discreta enamorada’, with Lluís Homar directing the Young National Classical Theater Company, and ‘Life is a dream’, a co-production with Cheek by Jowl and LaZona directed by the British Declan Donnellan.

Among the main shows, we also find ‘Sky’, an adaptation of the text by Wajdi Mouawad directed by Sergio Peris-Mencheta; circus shows, opera and dance productions ranging from classical ballet to ‘Pharsalia’, the award-winning and contemporary proposal by Antonio Ruz. There will be room for humor, magic and music, with concerts by soprano Pilar Jurado, who will pay homage to María Callas, the Scottish Teenage Fanclub, Saurom and a special farewell to Second.

The municipal spaces will be the scene of the XXII International Puppet Theater Festival Titeremurcia, the Young Soloists cycle and the CreaMurcia Performing Arts and Author Song finals, and new editions of the Teatro en Feria, Classics in January and Little Romea. More than thirty proposals are aimed at family audiences, with award-winning productions at FETEN, and approximately 50% of the programming are productions from the Region of Murcia. In this case, the premieres of Alquibla Teatro, Nacho Vilar Producciones, Las Galgas, Luciérnagas 24 Producciones and Cía. The Kritare.

‘Pharsalia’, by Antonio Ruz.







The programme, whose tickets go on sale this Wednesday and which can be consulted at www.teatrocircomurcia.es and www.teatroromea.es, has the support of the INAEM Platea Program, of the Spanish Theater Network (Dance on Stage and Circo a Escena) and the Professional Circuit of Performing Arts and Music of the Region of Murcia, promoted by the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts (ICA), according to the municipal government.

With this new proposal from the Performing Arts Area, Avilés mayor stressed, the vocation of public service is maintained, with the design of a plural, accessible and quality offer that meets the needs of the citizens of the municipality (of Murcia and its districts). In this way, it is also about maintaining municipal spaces as a reference outside the Region and betting, both through the exhibition and through mediation actions, on the transformative nature of the performing arts as a motor of social cohesion, support for participation and enrichment from inclusive and participatory experiences.

Romea and TCM



Around 90 shows will pass through the Romea Theater and the TCM. The theater will be the protagonist, although there will be music, dance, circus, puppets, magic and humor. Works like ‘La isla del aire’ have been programmed at the Romea, with which Nuria Espert says goodbye to the scene under the direction of Mario Gas and accompanied by a cast that also includes Vicky Peña; ‘Contractions’, with Candela Peña and Pilar Castro; ‘Addicts’, a look at the dark side of technology starring Lola Herrera, Lola Baldrich and Ana Labordeta, and the musical directed by Tricicle ‘Forever Young’. At the TCM, we find ‘Heavens’, the adaptation of the text by Wajdi Mouawad that deals with terrorism and war and directed by Sergio Peris-Mencheta.

Within the Classics in January cycle we find ‘The Comedy of Errors’, a production of the Mérida Theater Festival directed by Andrés Lima with Pepón Nieto in the cast; Lope de Vega’s play ‘La discreta enamorada’, by the Joven Compañía Nacional de Teatro Clásico, and Calderón’s ‘Life is a Dream’, by the Compañía Nacional de Teatro Clásico and Cheek by Jowl, with the acclaimed British director Declan Donnellan and starring, among others, Goizalde Núñez, Ernesto Arias and Alfredo Noval, winner and finalists at the Talía and Max awards. But the classic texts will also reach the TCM with ‘El perro del hortelano’, adapted and directed by Paco Mir; ‘Donkey’, production by Ay Teatro with Carlos Hipólito, and ‘El Trueque’, by Cía. railway.

The theaters will continue to open their doors to companies from the Region and we will see Alquibla Teatro (‘I don’t miss the air’), Nacho Vilar Producciones (‘Constelaciones’), Doble K Teatro (‘Oh, Carmela!’), Teatro del Limo (‘Prepare, ViVos, Ya!’), Las Galgas (‘Lady, move on. Chronicles about female pleasure and sexuality’), Cía. La Kritare (‘All the insignificant meat on the Pavesas’), Bonjourmonamour Producciones (‘Pernod’) and the Cecilio Pineda Company with ‘Don Juan Tenorio’. In the same way, actress Pepa Aniorte will pay homage to Spanish musical cinema with ’10 women in cinema’ and Dany Visiedo from Cartagena will direct the musical ‘Maricas todas’.



Teenage Fanclub.







Along with these shows are the shows included in Titeremurcia (‘Entrañas’, by El Patio Teatro; ‘Ciudades II’, by Colectivo Milímetro and FETEN Award for New Dramaturgy, and ‘La lámpara maravillosa’, by Festuc Teatre). They are joined by other family proposals such as ‘Sotobosque’, FETEN Award for Best Early Childhood Show; ‘Loop’, FETEN Award for Best Dance Show; Family Rock concerts, and musicals such as ‘La Granja de Zenón’, ‘Tadeo Jones’, ‘CantaJuegos’, ‘Aladín’, ‘La sirenita’ and ‘SuperThings’.

The music will be provided by the band Teenage Fanclub; metal-influenced rock group Saurom; LA with its Heavenly Hell Tour; Stir; the soprano Pilar Jurado, who will pay homage to María Callas accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia; Pasión Vega with her ‘sounding Lorca’; The Consortium; The New Orleans Gospel Stars; Marwán, guest artist at the CreaMurcia Canción de Autor Final, and Second, who will say goodbye to the stage in December with three sold-out concerts at the TCM.

Regarding the rest of the genres, we find the humor of Luis Piedrahita, Jorge Cremades and Ilustres ignorantes; with Jorge Blass and the II Festival Murcia Mágica, and with the opera ‘Norma’. There will be a circus in the street to welcome the season (‘Greed’) and LA FAM will pay an emotional tribute to classic circuses with ‘Ambulant’. The dance offer will range from the classics ‘The Nutcracker’, ‘Swan Lake’ and ‘El Corsario’ to the Spanish dance of Cía. Carmen and Matilde Rubio and the contemporary of ‘Pharsalia’, by Antonio Ruz, which investigates the concept of war and won the Talía Award for Best Choreography, being a finalist in Best Dance Show.

Bernal and auditorium network



The Bernal Theater of El Palmar and the Municipal Auditoriums of Algezares, Beniaján, Cabezo de Torres, Guadalupe and La Alberca will host, from October to January, more than 40 shows, also predominantly theatre, family proposals and with a great presence of companies and producers from the Region of Murcia, which account for around 70% of the programming. Thus, stage productions intended for different audiences will be seen on municipal stages to which, as every season, will be joined by proposals derived from the opening and firm support of these spaces for local entities such as bands and musical groups.

Among the main theatrical proposals of these spaces we find ‘Until death do us part’, by the Madrid company Inconstantes Teatro; ‘DEMO. Elegy of the moment’ (The Nose Theater), which will talk about isolation through a family immersed in the current technological revolution, and the premiere of ‘Bonjour, Mademoiselle!’, by the Murcian production company Luciérnagas Producciones and written and starring by Raquel Garod.



Lola Herrera in ‘Addicted’.







Added to this are the productions of the Clásicos en Enero cycle: ‘El viaje de Isabela’, a puppet show by Tartana Teatro that won the International Baroque Children’s Contest at the Almagro Festival; ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, adaptation of Shakespeare’s play again with puppets and by El Retablo, and an adaptation of Lope de Vega’s play ‘La viuda valenciana’. And Titeremurcia will return again to all the district scenarios: Beniaján (‘The House on the Roof’), El Palmar (‘Mermelhada’), Guadalupe (‘Rags’), Algezares (‘The Fable of the Fox’), Cabezo de Torres (‘Amalia and the lunar shadows’) and La Alberca (‘Paradise Station’).

Lastly, other disciplines will be represented in the Auditoriums by the Murcian Dance Company, with ‘Feel’; by the Murcians Cía. Up Arte and his circus show ‘DESproVISTO’, and by Manuel Luna, who will bring his music to Guadalupe.