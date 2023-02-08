The first signed Italian fast charging station Atlas it is a matter of fact. The NHOA Group company, born from the collaboration between Stellantis, NHOA and Free2move eSolutions and dedicated to the fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, he inaugurated it in Magentain the province of Milan, at the Automagenta dealership of the Stellantis network: present for the occasion were the mayor of Magenta Luca Del Gobbo, the owner of Automagenta Domenico Ridolfi, the Manager of the e-Mobility Business Unit of Stellantis Italia Ciro Papa, and the Atlante CEO Stefano Terranova.

This is the first step of the journey that Atlante is pursuing towards the development of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe as Stellantis’ preferred fast charging network: the company has in fact announced that the next step in this collaboration is the installation of its fast and ultra-fast charging points at other selected dealerships throughout Italy. The collaboration between the two companies will not be limited to our country: also in France they are in fact working in the same direction, with the first fast and ultra-fast charging points that will soon be online at some selected dealerships that distribute vehicles from the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA.

“I am proud to be here today for cut the ribbon of our first fast charging station in this beautiful dealership that distributes the Stellantis brands. To be successful in the zero-emissions transition, we need to work both globally with a major partner like Stellantis and at the community level, supporting companies like Automagenta on their bold journey to electric mobility. – said Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante – Our commitment in this sense is clear: we have created a task force dedicated to responding with a personal touch to the needs of the numerous Stellantis dealers interested in hosting the Atlante stations. At the risk of anticipating more good news for EV drivers, this is just the first of many.”