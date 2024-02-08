AA racist incident is said to have occurred at the central training center for Hessian financial authorities at the end of January. At a party at the study center in Rotenburg/Fulda, some of the 100 participants are said to have shouted xenophobic remarks to a pop song. The Ministry of Finance confirmed that there was a suspicion and that it was being investigated, but did not provide any specific information about the statements.

According to FAZ information, it is said to have been the song “L'amour toujours” by Gigi D'Agostino. Right-wing extremists have recently been rewriting the refrain of the actually apolitical love song from 2001 and singing: “Germany for the Germans. Foreigners out.” In the past few weeks they have used the hit several times as a soundtrack for right-wing extremist videos. He could also be heard at carnival parties.

Young talent for the state authorities

The accusation in Rotenburg is directed against individual employees and students at the study center, as the institution confirmed on Thursday. Around 1,000 men and women are trained there every year for the Hessian financial administration and the Hessian and Thuringian judiciary. The young people working for the state authorities live on the center’s campus. This emphasizes on the Internet that “diversity of all kinds is of great importance”.

No guests were allowed to attend the party. Because the police investigation was ongoing, “no statement can be made as to whether and to what extent the allegations made against individuals will be substantiated,” the study center said. The Hessian Finance Minister Alexander Lorz (CDU) announced legal consequences if the allegations were true. “Anyone who can be proven to behave racistly should have no place in our administration.” The school informed the police “immediately” after the suspicion became known.







Further details about the alleged incidents were initially not available from the ministries concerned, nor from the public prosecutor's office and the police.