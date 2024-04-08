The 2024 CIV season restarted from Misano, where Michele Pirro made his mark by taking victory in both races. Ducati team veteran Barni Spark achieved a great milestone in Race 2, signing his hundredth appearance in the Italian Superbike. Great battles also in the minor classes, which kicked off a new year for the Italian Speed ​​Championship.

Superbikes

Saturday – Luca Bernardi (Aprilia Nuova M2) started on pole. Starting next to him on the starting grid was Alessandro Delbianco (Yamaha DMR Racing). However, the winner was the multiple Italian champion Michele Pirro. Ducati rider Barni Spark, not at his best physically due to the after-effects of a flu, took full advantage of his rivals' crashes in the first laps of the race. Going to conquer the first success of the season with over seven seconds ahead of his pursuers. All in his hundredth race at the Italian Superbike. Samuele Cavalieri defended the Aprilia colors. The Nuova M2 standard-bearer on the Noale black road finished in second position. Third step of the podium for Roberto Mercandelli. His performance was excellent, the “Merca” was in fact making his debut in the category, with the Ducati Broncos, and immediately managed to place. The best lap was signed by Alessandro Delbianco in 1'35.896, therefore about six tenths better than last season's (1'36.521, achieved by Michele Pirro). Regarding the race time, today's time was 25'50.546, 8 seconds less than that of 2023 (25'58.863), where the Val-35 tire was not present, which replaced the 0+.

Sunday – Double for the multiple champion. Michele Pirro (Ducati Barni Spark) started his 2024 at the Dunlop CIV in the best possible way, also achieving success in race 2 in the Arrow round. All starting from a double overtaking on the first lap, following which the Ducati tester took the lead without ever giving up first position. Second place, two seconds away, for Alessandro Delbianco. The Yamaha DMR rider tried to stay close to Pirro, managing to do so for a good part of the race, only to then have to give up at the end. Third position, seven seconds away from the top, for Luca Bernardi. The Aprilia Nuova M2 rider, not at his best physically after yesterday's crash, limited the damage with this podium. The best lap was signed by Alessandro Delbianco in 1'35.875, therefore about seven tenths better than last season's (1'36.521, achieved by Michele Pirro). Regarding the race time, today's time was 25'45.052, 13 seconds less than that of 2023 (25'58.863), where the Val-35 tire was not present, which replaced the 0+. In the general classification Pirro is leader with 50 points. ahead of Cavalieri (Aprilia Nuova M2, 4th in the race) with 33 points. and Delbianco with 29 p.

SS600 NG

Saturday – Emotions right down to the end in the 600, with a close battle that only ended in a photo finish. Luca Ottaviani triumphed. The poleman of this round Arrow, on MV Agusta Extreme, managed to get the better of Davide Stirpe and Andrea Mantovani. With the first three within two tenths. Supersport 600 NG which saw the debut of Dunlop tyres, with Ottaviani commenting positively on the work of the tires after qualifying. Excellent starts to the season for Stirpe, with the Ducati of the Garage51 team, and for “Manto”, riding the Rossa di Borgo Panigale prepared by Mesaroli Racing. Seventh position for Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Yamaha AltoGO), who ran into a technical problem. All for a Supersport 600 NG which saw over 40 riders start from the grid, for a considerable eye-opener.

Sunday – Ducati triumph in Supersport 600 NG, with an all-red podium. The winner was Andrea Mantovani (Mesaroli Racing). First success of the season for the “Manto”, which finished 5 seconds ahead of its pursuers. Behind him, second place for Andrea Giombini (Broncos), first place in the category for him. Closing the podium was Davide Stirpe. The Garage51 standard-bearer had to grit his teeth, not at his best physically due to the fall suffered in the morning warm up. Bad luck for Luca Ottaviani. The MV Agusta Extreme rider was forced to retire due to a technical problem while he was leading. Weekend to forget for Lorenzo Dalla Porta, out again today due to a technical failure. A heavy double zero in terms of the championship for the Yamaha AltoGo rider. In the general classification Mantovani is leader with 41 points. ahead of Stirpe with 36 points. and Giombini with 33 p.

Moto3

Saturday – Elia Bartolini tried, throwing his heart over the obstacle several times. In the end however, thanks to a couple of errors, the victory went to Marcos Ruda. The Spaniard on 2WheelsPolito of GP Project battled throughout the race with his rival from the Lucky Racing Team, managing to win in the end. Closing Saturday's Arrow round in the best possible way, which saw him start from pole. Special mention for Bartolini, who really tried everything to achieve success, even providing a couple of “rodeo” moments. Closing the podium, more than 16 seconds away from the top, was Cristian Lolli, with the BeOn of the Cecchini team. Worth noting Marcos Ruda's great Moto3 pole (1'41.724), just under a tenth away from that of Jaume Masia in the Moto3 World Championship at Misano last year (1'41.638). A time, that of the Dunlop CIV, which would have allowed Ruda to start from the front row of the World Championship. So ahead of the second time (1'41.881) set by Ayumu Sasaki in qualifying for last year's Moto3 World Championship in Misano.

Sunday – Endless adrenaline in Moto3. There was a brawl on the track until the last corners Marcos Ruda and Elia Bartolini, who gave life to a duel from times gone by. The victory went to the driver 2WheelsPolito GP Project, therefore a double for the Spaniard here in Misano in the Arrow round. Second position for Elia Bartolini (Lucky Racing), who had crossed the finish line first only to be penalized for track limit. Third position, 14 seconds away from the top, went to Cristian Lolli (BeOn Cecchini). In the general classification Ruda is leader with 50 points. ahead of Bartolini with 40 points. and Lolli with 32 p.

Premoto3

Saturday – He smiles Pasini Racing. The team achieved a double in race 1 of the Arrow round, with Luca Agostinelli to win followed by Gionata Barbagallo, the best of the many Pata Talenti Azzurri present in the Dunlop CIV entry class. Third place for the debutant Lorenzo Pritelli (BucciMoto). Considerable result for the vice World Champion in the 2023 MiniGP World Series 190. Also worth mentioning, again with a view to Azzurri Talents, is the top ten of Luana Giuliani (Angeluss Team). All for a Premoto3 which saw its first race with a grid entirely made up of Honda NSF250Rs. The victory on the track initially went to David Gonzalez Perez (AC Racing), only to be later disqualified for a technical irregularity. Disqualification, for the same reason, also for Alberto Martin Galiuto and Edoardo Savino.

Sunday – Victory of David Gonzalez Perez. The Spanish ofAC Racing he triumphed on the track, going on to win with over 11 seconds ahead of his pursuers. Behind him there was a tussle for the remaining top positions, a battle that only ended in a photo finish. Finishing second was Martin Alberto Galiuto (Altogo), with Pata Talento Azzurro driver Edoardo Savino (Leopard Academy by Roc 'n Dea) completing the podium. First place for him, a rookie in the category. Following, very close to the leaders, Luca Agostinelli (Pasini), Gionata Barbagallo (Pasini) and Lorenzo Pritelli (BucciMoto) closed. In the general classification Agostinelli is first with 38 points. ahead of Barbagallo with 31 points. and Pritelli with 26 p.

SS300

Saturday – Three-way sprint in the Supersport 300, with a trio of Kawasakis fighting for the victory. The success went to Kevin Sabatucci. The driver of the MCR Squadra Corse Prodina Junior team did well to get the better of Alfonso Coppola (Pedercini Corse) and Oscar Nunez Roldan (Guerreri Racing). A day to forget for Emanuele Cazzaniga. The Yamaha Racestar standard bearer, poleman of the Arrow round, suffered a fall during the fourth lap.

Sunday – A race for strong hearts in the Supersport 300, where everything was decided on the last lap. There were four fighting for the final victory: Kevin Sabatucci, Alfonso Coppola, Oscar Nunez Roldan and poleman Emanuele Cazzaniga. The latter, in the final laps, suffered a slip which prevented him from fighting for the victory. Heavy double zero in the Arrow round for the Yamaha Racestar rider. Without Cazzaniga, it was he who took the victory, thanks to a huge overtake at the last corner Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki MCR Squadra Corse Prodina Junior). Who then celebrated his birthday with a brace. Behind him came Alfonso Coppola (Kawasaki Box Pedercini Corse) and Oscar Nunez Roldan (Kawasaki Guerreri Racing Team), the latter not at his best physically. In the general classification Sabatucci has full points with 50 points. ahead of Coppola with 40 points. and Nunez Roldano with 32 points.

CIV Women

Saturday – The CIV Femminile took to the track on Saturday afternoon for the second qualifying round, in conjunction with the WEC, Women's European Championship. The Italian's best time went to Josephine Bruno. The young Pata Talento Azzurro rider on Kawasaki Gradaracorse, with a time of 1'53.410, also achieved second overall position on the combined grid. Arianna Barale (MRT Corse) was second in the Italian championship with a time of 1'56.418 and fifth overall. Followed by Monica Robotta (1'56.621), third fastest in the Italian and sixth in the general. Both Bruno and Barale will also race for the European Championship, whose pole was achieved by the Spanish Nadia Resel Rivera (Yamaha, 1'52.184). The race will start tomorrow at 10.40am.

Sunday – Emotions on the track, with the protagonists of the Women's European Championship and Women's Championship who, as is known, run in the same race but have separate rankings at the end of the heats. The first to pass under the checkered flag was Natalia Rivera Resel (Yamaha), winner of the European Championship, but Josephine Bruno finished behind her. The Kawasaki Gradaracorse standard bearer, Pata Talento Azzurro rider, was therefore second in the WEC but winner of the CIV Femminile. The first race of the competition year goes to her, with Monica Robotta (Kawasaki) second and Arianna Barale (Kawasaki MRT Corse) third. Patricia Sowa (Kawasaki) completed the WEC podium.