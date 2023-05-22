Monday, May 22, 2023, 10:47



The Cs candidate to preside over the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, María José Ros, announced tax deductions of 20% of personal income tax for people who bet on practicing sports similar to those who join a union or party political. “This deduction will be applied to people with federative licenses, registrations to sports clubs and a gym, up to a maximum of 600 euros,” said Ros.

With this measure, the liberal education aims to encourage healthy living in the Region, which has high rates of overweight and obesity: the fourth highest in Spain and the highest in childhood obesity (Population Nutrition Study, ENPE), he asserted. the Liberal candidate.

“While the bipartisanship discusses how many teaching hours the Physical Education subject should occupy, we propose that physical activities be the axis of extracurricular activities,” he said.

Ciudadanos proposes “promoting grassroots sport from clubs of different sports disciplines and promoting healthy circuits in parks and gardens throughout the Region.” In addition, Ros recalled “the need to resume the electoral debate so that the people of Murcia can know all the possible alternatives in the face of 28-M.”