🏆 THE MOMENT EVERYONE WAS WAITING FOR 🏆 We have CONFIRMED FINAL of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. The return will be in the Akron. CHIVAS VS TIGRES The history of 2017 repeats itself. pic.twitter.com/AtjNaZBm7V – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 22, 2023

Chivas won!! El Rebaño defeated America with a great approach and is in the #Grand finale#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ pic.twitter.com/OE5JTLaIvu — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 22, 2023

“We had to make a change to what we had been doing because we were being a bit predictable, we evolved or revolutionized and today we achieved it against a great team. The strategy was to hold on for the first half. We knew that at some point in the second half we were going to have to break the game to go in search of victory, it happened, we made very risky changes, but we had to look for a goal and thank God it happened “said the Uruguayan.

“I am happy for the boys because they achieved what they had proposed at the beginning of the tournament, I am proud of this team, of these players, they put in what had to be put in, a lot of character and a lot of desire to be in the final”he concluded.

During the duel, Jesus Angulo He had to come out of substitution in the final stretch of half time due to a strong clash of heads with the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori. However, reports from the royal media suggest that he will be completely ready to face the grand finale. It is also expected that the Brazilian can reappear Samir Caetanosince it is the pillar of the central defense, although it has not seen activity since the quarterfinals of Ida.

“Today it was not tactics, it was not an approach, today it was heart. We show that we have tremendous character, tremendous faith. We still haven’t done anything, we still have the last step, the biggest, the most important, and that’s why we have to remain humble.”he declared.

“We waited until the last moment, the tweaks with which we won and scored the third goal. There was a plan, but we adapted to what happened in the game. The most beautiful thing is that any proposal is capable of being executed, thank you for the union within the team “he added.

On the other hand, Carlos Cisneros He left the match injured when he disputed the ball with the Uruguayan sebastian caceres, which caused him to come out in the cart of misfortunes. El Charal suffered a right knee injury that appears to be serious, since he left in tears. It only remains to know the gravity to know if it can be taken into account for the final.

“Soccer is played with the head, soccer is played with the heart and it is also played with the eggs, and I think we have the three requirements and today we show it” 🗣️ Veljko Paunovic, manager of @Chivas after the pass to the final #Chivas #Paunovic pic.twitter.com/fgBHTMz40v – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 22, 2023

Forecast: Tigres 2-2 Chivas