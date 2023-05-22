The grand final of the 2023 Closing Tournament of Liga MX was defined: Chivas against Tigres. Although the time of the matches has not yet been defined, it is known that the first leg match will take place next Thursday, May 25 at the university stadium.
The U of Nuevo León was in charge of painting the Classic Regal by eliminating his bitter rival striped, overall leader of the competition. After having equalized 1-1 in the Ida match, Victor Manuel Vucetich He speculated too much when he wanted to look for the tie that gave him the pass due to his position in the table, however, those of the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi They sought victory more and they achieved it with a goal of sebastian cordova that left the global 1-2 in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium.
On the other hand, Guadalajara managed to come back over their staunch rival, Americamaking the rojiblanca party live in the Aztec stadium. The Azulcremas won the first leg by the minimum, however, despite the fact that the Chilean Diego Valdes He made his team dream of the grand finale, Ronaldo Cisneros, Alan Mozo and Jesus Chiquete They appeared to leave the global 2-3, also helping the expulsion of the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgowho was sent off at minute 64. In this way, the Serbian Veljko Paunovic He will play his first League final even though he barely arrived this semester.
Date: Thursday, May 25
Location: San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: University (Volcano)
Schedule: to define
Referee: to define
Channel: TUDN
Online streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
TIGERS: 3 wins
CHIVAS: 1 win
TIES: 1 draw
TIGERS: GEPGG
CHIVAS: GPGPG
After having ousted the general leader and rival for life, Monterrey, Robert Dante Siboldi he could not deny his joy, praising the efforts of all his players, he also explained what changed the team, which had a terrible start, and the key to winning.
“We had to make a change to what we had been doing because we were being a bit predictable, we evolved or revolutionized and today we achieved it against a great team. The strategy was to hold on for the first half. We knew that at some point in the second half we were going to have to break the game to go in search of victory, it happened, we made very risky changes, but we had to look for a goal and thank God it happened “said the Uruguayan.
“I am happy for the boys because they achieved what they had proposed at the beginning of the tournament, I am proud of this team, of these players, they put in what had to be put in, a lot of character and a lot of desire to be in the final”he concluded.
During the duel, Jesus Angulo He had to come out of substitution in the final stretch of half time due to a strong clash of heads with the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori. However, reports from the royal media suggest that he will be completely ready to face the grand finale. It is also expected that the Brazilian can reappear Samir Caetanosince it is the pillar of the central defense, although it has not seen activity since the quarterfinals of Ida.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Samir Caetano, Igor Lichnovsky, Jesús Angulo, Javier Aquino.
Midfielders: Juan Vigón, Guido Pizarro (C), Sebastián Córdova
Forwards: Diego Laínez, Luis Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Diego Reyes, Jesús Garza, ‘Diente’ López, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Nico Ibáñez, Sebastián Fierro, Fernando Ordóñez, Vladimir Loroña, Raymundo Fulgencio, Arturo Delgado
After the triumph of the Sacred Flock, Veljko Paunovic He showed his happiness and affirmed that beyond being a well or badly planned game, it was a game in which the heart placed by his pupils counted more, however, he knows that he has not won anything yet because the most important game is missing, the Grand finale.
“Today it was not tactics, it was not an approach, today it was heart. We show that we have tremendous character, tremendous faith. We still haven’t done anything, we still have the last step, the biggest, the most important, and that’s why we have to remain humble.”he declared.
“We waited until the last moment, the tweaks with which we won and scored the third goal. There was a plan, but we adapted to what happened in the game. The most beautiful thing is that any proposal is capable of being executed, thank you for the union within the team “he added.
On the other hand, Carlos Cisneros He left the match injured when he disputed the ball with the Uruguayan sebastian caceres, which caused him to come out in the cart of misfortunes. El Charal suffered a right knee injury that appears to be serious, since he left in tears. It only remains to know the gravity to know if it can be taken into account for the final.
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Jesús Chiquete, and Alan Mozo.
Midfielders: Ruben Gonzalez, Fernando Beltran, and Victor Guzman.
Forwards: Alexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela, Ronaldo Cisneros
Substitutes: Raúl Rangel, Roberto Alvarado, Daniel Ríos, Alejandro Mayorga, Alan Torres, Pável Pérez, Jesús Sánchez, Sergio Flores, Cristián Calderón, Zahid Muñoz
He Volcano weighs, although during the regular phase Chivas managed to beat the tigers, so anything can happen in episode one of the final. The most probable thing is that both go out to look for the opposite goal, which could culminate in a fast-paced tie.
Forecast: Tigres 2-2 Chivas
