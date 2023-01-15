The new political spokesperson for the orange formation, Patricia Guasp, with the new logo of Cs / PS

One of the main innovations that the Liberals have announced in this re-founding assembly is the change of logo: the word ‘Citizens’- in orange, capital letters and with a new typography- on a dark green background. That is the corporate image that the new Executive of the party has decided to adopt after this VI Extraordinary Assembly with which they intend to promote the project of the orange formation again.

During the process of refounding the Liberals – which began in July after the fiasco in the Andalusian elections – everyone agreed that the party’s image had to be renewed. For this purpose, an external company was hired, which has been in charge of the design and the image that has finally been adopted is reminiscent of the colors of the extinct Union of the Democratic Center (UCD).

What has not been touched are the acronyms. “We are proud of them,” said the spokesperson Patricia Guasp during her intervention at this closing of the assembly of the orange formation.

The new political spokeswoman has taken advantage of her speech, which lasted about 45 minutes, to vindicate the figure of the former president Inés Arrimadas and ensure that “the liberal space that Cs represents is more necessary than ever.” “In this game, the chairs do not matter, only the project,” Guasp said as soon as she started her intervention.

Guasp has admitted being aware of the complexity involved in rearming a party at such low times, but has also shown hope for the future that awaits the Liberals. «From today we will only look forward. We are in a difficult moment, but there is no better project.

The still responsible for Cs in the Balearic Islands – a position in which she has assured that she will continue – has also influenced one of the messages that Arrimadas transferred yesterday during her farewell as president of the Liberals. “It is not enough for the destructive agenda of Pedro Sánchez to leave Moncloa, we need the courageous, reformist agenda to enter.”

The party has announced today the list of people who will form part of the General Council of the formation, which has 125 elected members plus party officials. Edmundo Bal, loser of the primaries against the official Guasp, will be one of the members that will be the highest body of the party between assemblies. His, in total, will add forty directors, as they have agreed with the new management in an “integration” that satisfies them. “It’s a very good sign,” said the State lawyer in the auditorium located in ‘La Nube de Pastrana’, in Madrid.

Tomorrow the new Executive must address whether Bal continues as deputy spokesperson in Congress or is relegated to another function. The State lawyer has assured that he “is at the party’s disposal” and that the armchairs have never mattered to him. “I am only one deputy of nine, I only speak for myself,” he pointed out.