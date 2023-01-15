At least 67 people died this sunday in Nepal when a plane crashed in which 72 were traveling, in the worst air disaster in the country in three decades.

“31 (corpses) have been taken to hospitals,” police officer AK Chhetri told AFP, adding that another 36 bodies were found in the ravine where the plane crashed on Sunday.

“The aircraft crashed in a ravine, so it is difficult to remove the bodies. The search and rescue operation continues. No survivors have been found so far,” an army spokesman told AFP. Krishna Prasad Bandari.

The flight from Kathmanduthe Nepalese capital, crashed shortly before eleven in the morning local time (05:15 GMT) near Pokhara, in the center of the country, where it was supposed to land.

This city is an important crossing point for foreign pilgrims and mountaineers. In the flight they went 68 passengersone of them Argentinianand four crew members, according to Yeti Airlines.

Others were on board 14 foreigners: Five citizens of India, four Russians, two Koreans, an Australian, an Irishman and a Frenchman, said the airline’s spokesman, Sudarshan Bardaula.

The burned-out fuselage of the device was in a deep ravine between the old Pokhara airport, created in 1958, and the new international terminal in this city, inaugurated on January 1.

After the accident, rescuers tried to put out the fire among the remains of the device, an ATR 72 powered by two turboprop engines, AFP journalists found.

In a video shared on social networks, dozens of people could be seen around a huge fire, which gave off thick black smoke at the bottom of a ravine. Some tried to put out the flames by throwing water. AFP could not immediately authenticate the veracity of these images.

View of the rescue work after the plane crash in Nepal. Photo: PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP

A history of plane crashes

Nepal Aircraft Industry It has grown a lot in recent years, both in the transport of goods and tourists.

However, due to lack of staff training and maintenance issues, companies often suffer from security issues.

The European Union therefore prohibited all Nepalese carriers from entering its airspace.

Himalayan country it also boasts some of the most remote and challenging tracks in the world, flanked by snow-capped peaks that make approaching them challenging even for experienced pilots.

The companies indicate that Nepal does not have infrastructure that allows establishing weather forecasts accurate, particularly in the most remote regions and with difficult mountainous relief, where fatal accidents have been recorded in recent years.

This Sunday is the deadliest accident in Nepal since 1992, when the 167 people who were traveling on board a plane of Pakistan International Airlines died when they crashed near Kathmandu.

In May 2022, the 22 people who were traveling on board a plane of the Nepalese company Tara Air -16 Nepalese, four Indians and two Germans- died when the device crashed.

Air control lost contact with the twin-prop aircraft shortly after it took off from Pokhara en route to Jomsom, a popular trekking spot. His remains were found a day later on the side of a mountain at an altitude of about 4,400 meters.

In March 2018, 51 people were killed in the crash of a US-Bangla Airlines plane that crashed near Kathmandu International Airport, in a notoriously difficult situation.

AFP