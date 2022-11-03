The director of the CiuFront explained to Martínez, the councilors and members of the Federation details of the museum. / jaime insa / agm

The Autonomous Community will grant a new subsidy worth 120,000 euros to the San Clemente Federation to create the rooms dedicated to the Lorca of the fifteenth century in the Ciudad de Frontera museum (CiuFront). This was announced this Thursday by the director of the Institute of Tourism of the Region of Murcia (Itrem), Juan Francisco Martínez, during his visit to the Gothic church of Santa María, where the equipment of the first of the museum’s rooms, which is dedicated to the figure of Alfonso X the Wise.

The conditioning of the main room of the museum has been carried out with another regional grant of 60,000 euros in the framework of the celebrations of the eighth centenary of the monarch’s birth. The space, with an octagonal interior, is an allegory of the Alfonsina tower, crimson in color, decorated with lions and luminous castles, and it is accessed through a mitre-shaped arch, similar to those of the windows of the watchtower of Lorca fortress, explained the director of the CiuFront museum, David Torres del Alcázar.

In the central showcase, a replica of the crown of the cameos is exhibited, the original of which can be seen in Toledo, and it is also planned to exhibit the replica of the Rolled Privilege of Alfonso X to the city of Lorca, a carving of the Virgin of the Huertas donated by the Torres del Alcázar family and the script for Fernando III El Santo, among other pieces. The front part is reserved for the large mural on the conquest of the city, made in oil on panel in 1974 by Manuel Muñoz Barberán.

Audiovisual resources



The director of Itrem said that before the end of the year the Governing Council of the Region of Murcia will approve the new allocation of 120,000 euros for the new rooms. The first will be dedicated to the figure of Juan II of Castile, under whose reign the battle of Alporchones took place, “so important for the history of Lorca and the Kingdom of Murcia.” It will have audiovisual and interactive resources, among which a recreation of that battle stands out, said the president of the San Clemente Federation, Luis Torres del Alcázar, who aspires for the CiuFront to be “a museum full of modernity.”

A space will also be created for the family of the Abencerrajes and the tour will culminate with the Regalía de los Reyes Católicos, made up of replicas of the crown of Queen Isabella and the sword and ceremonial sheath of the Kings, recently made in collaboration with National Heritage.

The Ciufront will open its doors on the occasion of the San Clemente festivities to show the advances in musealization, but it will be officially inaugurated on the Night of the Museums, next May. Martínez stressed that it will be the only museum of medieval history in the Region of Murcia, one of the few at the national level and a great attraction and tourist resource for the entire Region.

In the coming weeks, the room dedicated to Jewish culture will be presented, subsidized by the City Council with an item of 60,000 euros.