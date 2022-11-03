Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk cancels extra days off for Twitter workers

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has canceled extra days off for Twitter employees. About it informs Bloomberg citing sources.

It is noted that the entrepreneur also intends to cancel the possibility of remote work and ensure that employees who have avoided layoffs return to the office full-time.

According to the agency, an additional monthly day off for company employees was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elon Musk completed the deal to buy Twitter on October 27th. The contract amount was $44 billion. The businessman himself explained the purchase decision with a desire to help humanity. He noted that he considers it important for civilization to have one digital platform where different opinions can be discussed in a healthy atmosphere.