Football Benchmark’s latest report on corporate valuations points to new records and widespread growth in European football. Here is a reasoned analysis of the ranking which sees the Italians out of the top ten
L’elite of European football puts the pandemic emergency behind them, reaches levels never seen before and promises to grow further. Serie A, which follows close behind, is called upon to capitalize on the incredible results across borders this season. This is the meaning of the latest Football Benchmark report, which calculates the enterprise value of the clubs and ranks the top 32 on an international scale.
#City #overtake #Real #top #clubs #worth
Leave a Reply