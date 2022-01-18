nezuko surprised the fans Kimetsu no Yaiba when he reached his powerful demon transformation, with which he gave a good beating to Daki.

This new phase has remarkable physical changes that make the sister of Tanjirou as a powerful and imposing being, so it didn’t take long for him to attract the attention of cosplayers.

oops oops rushed to make a cosplay that would radiate the same energy as nezuko in his demonic form, and he succeeded.

oops oops He was in charge of adapting the kimono so that it shows an opening in the neckline, in addition to having reduced sleeves to show off his tattoos.

The most remarkable part of this outfit is on the head, since the cosplayer put on a horn-shaped prosthetic that fits perfectly with her forehead, giving the illusion that it actually grows from her.

To top it off, oops oops added some imperfections on her face that look like scars or veins, just as they appeared in nezuko in the anime episode.

This interpretation of Tanjiro’s sister is out of the ordinary, since we do not see her with her tender and even childish appearance, but as a complete demon.

oops oops She did a great job, and if you liked her interpretation, you can follow her through her Twitter account, we only warn you that her content is not entirely suitable for minors.

How did Nezuko’s demon form appear?

This transformation is called ‘berserk’ and is created by the character’s anger, revenge and bloodlust, causing him to lose control.

Although on previous occasions we had seen Nezuko change size, in this state she assumes an adult form that had not appeared before, but we will surely see her in the future.

Kimetsu no Yaiba showed off this transformation in the red light district arc, but if you’re keeping up with the manga you’ll know there are more surprises to come.

