London (AFP)

Manchester City seeks to get closer and closer to its third title in a row and the fifth in the last six seasons, when it visits Everton in the thirtieth sixth stage of the England Football Championship, while Arsenal wants to keep its hope of winning its first title since 2004 when it receives Brighton.

Manchester City leads the standings by one point from Arsenal, and the first also has a postponed match against Brighton, and it is superior by a large margin of goals, three stages before the end of the season.

Manchester City is still fighting on three fronts, and therefore its chances of achieving a rare hat-trick still exist, as it also reached the FA Cup final, where it will face its neighbor Manchester United on the third of June at Wembley Stadium, and returned with a valuable draw from Real Madrid, Spain, 1-1 in the first leg. Champions League semi-finals before hosting the second leg next week.

It is noteworthy that Manchester United is the only English team that achieved the treble, and that happened in the 1998-99 season when it was crowned champion of England and its cup in addition to the European Champions League.

And Everton had emerged from the relegation circle with a remarkable and sweeping 5-1 victory away from home to Brighton, seeking to achieve a qualifying position for Europe next season.

Manchester City Spanish coach Pep Guardiola may resort to the principle of rotation, especially since his team will face Real Madrid four days later, and this means giving the opportunity to Argentine striker Julian Alvarez instead of Norwegian Erling Haaland and Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez instead of Portuguese Bernardo Silva and international Phil Foden instead of Jack Grealish. .

On the other hand, there is no alternative to Arsenal winning when they receive Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in north London.

And the “Gunners” passed a difficult test last week, when they returned with a valuable victory from Newcastle’s land, beating it with two goals.

However, his Spanish coach, Mikel Arteta, gave bad news regarding the absence of two key players from the team until the end of the season, namely French defender William Saliba, who has been out of action for a while due to a back injury, and Ukrainian full-back Alexander Zinchenko.

In general, Rob Holding replaced Saliba in his team’s recent matches, while Scotsman Kieran Tierney is expected to play instead of Zinchenko.

On the other hand, Manchester United hopes to restore the winning streak after two consecutive losses against Brighton and West Ham with the same score, 0-1, when it hosts Wolverhampton, which has in principle guaranteed its survival in the Premier League next season.

The Red Devils are armed with their impressive record at home, as they lost only one match at the beginning of the season against Brighton 1-2, while they won 12. On the other hand, they lost 8 away matches.

Manchester United was in a comfortable position to settle one of the qualifying cards for the Champions League two weeks ago, but its two recent losses drew more than one question mark.

Manchester United is ahead of fifth Liverpool by one point and a postponed match, and thus still has his fate in his hands, especially since he has three matches left at home and one away against Bournemouth. Veteran French defender Rafael Varane may return to the ranks of Manchester, after an absence of more than a month due to a muscle injury.

As for Liverpool, he must continue a series of 6 consecutive victories in recent weeks, and hope for a new stumbling block for United in order to maintain his hopes of snatching the Champions League card, and he will visit the injured Leicester City.

In other matches, Leeds United meet Newcastle United, Aston Villa with Tottenham, Southampton with Fulham, Chelsea with Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace with Bournemouth and Brentford with West Ham.