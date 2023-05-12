Sony continues to have a rather chaotic management of the games coming to the catalog PlayStation Plus Extrasonce again modifying the list of titles scheduled for May 2023having removed one game and added another.

As reported on PlayStation official blog in these hours, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town has returned to the list of upcoming games in the PlayStation Extra catalog, although this was initially removed. It’s unclear what happened, but the Marvelous title is now once again expected to be downloadable from May 16th by all PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, with the other games scheduled for May 2023.

In reverse, Soundfall has been removed, at least for the American and European sections of the service, as it was intended only for the Japanese section of PlayStation Plus Extra. So the Drastic Games dungeon crawler will not be downloadable with the other titles from next week, in our area.

“Soundfall will be available in the Games Catalog only in Japan and in the Asian regions where PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium / Deluxe are offered”, reads an update on the PlayStation blog, where Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town has reappeared instead.

At this point let’s review it again updated list of PlayStation Plus Extra games for May 2023: