The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, announced this Thursday, March 29, that Dora Catarineu will receive the Honor Award; Bogotá that of Music burns; Alfredo Ávila, Performing Arts; Kraser, Plastic Arts; Historical Novel Week, Literature; José María Rodríguez, collaborating photographer of LA VERDAD, Visual Arts; and the professors of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena Jaume Blancafort and Patricia Reus, Traditional and Community Culture.

The awards will be presented at a gala on Friday, April 19, at the Ramón Alonso Luzzy Cultural Center. «With the Cartagena Culture Awards, which are now in their third edition, we want the artists and creators of our city to feel the gratitude of their neighbors. May you feel the warmth of those who make us enjoy their work full of beauty and emotion; thank them for giving us their work.

“These awards are to thank our creators for the hours of happiness, inspiration, escape and also refuge that they give us,” added the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo.

Performing Arts



The winner is Alfredo Sánchez Ávila. In 1982 he created with other colleagues 'La Murga Teatro', which would be and is currently the oldest professional company in the Autonomous Community of Murcia, and one of the oldest on the national scene, within the independent theater.

With this company he has carried out to date, as a producer, actor, director or author, more than a hundred theatrical productions, both aimed at adult audiences, children, street theater and other theatrical disciplines, such as theater campaigns. social. He is the founder and promoter of the Municipal Theater School in 1997.

The school started from the Popular University with about 30 students and over these 25 years it has grown and developed until it has about 400 students enrolled in the last year. Expanding in the peripheral neighborhoods and giving professional outlets to great prospects.

Plastic arts



The award went to Jose Jorge Nicolás Salas 'Kraser', an artist and graphic designer born in Cartagena (Spain) in 1977. He studied at the Murcia Art School in 2000 and in 2009 he moved to Milan; Since then he has lived between Cartagena and the Italian city.

From a very young age he began to feel attracted to painting and due to his young age, his beginnings developed in the world of graffiti, participating in numerous national and international art exhibitions. He has performed Live Painting at countless festivals, published in numerous books and magazines. He has also served as a curator at festivals and exhibitions.

Kraser's work is influenced by various artistic movements; classical, surreal or abstract painting among others. Her work is also influenced by today's society and the world of dreams.

Cinema and Audiovisuals



José María Rodríguez Valero won the award as a press photographer for the newspaper La Opinión of Cartagena, from 1988 to 1990. From that year on, he began working for the newspaper La Verdad of Cartagena, until today. He is also a contributor to publications of the Vocento group.

Initially as a regular collaborator, and since 2000, he founded with other photojournalists the Mediterranean Graphic Agency (AGM), through it in the same newspaper. He was a founding member of the Association of Photographers of Cartagena (AFOCAR), which relaunched its activity in 1982, until its dissolution in March 1989. For this reason, an exhibition is held on the Byzantine Wall, in which his work appears along with that of other colleagues from the association.

Literature



The Historical Novel Week of Cartagena has been awarded, a cultural project that has promoted historical culture for 25 years, when a group of friends from Cartagena, lovers of reading and more specifically of historical novels, decided to invite the authors of the great literary successes to come to Cartagena and present their works live and in this way be able to discuss with them their ideas, their novels and everything that surrounded their life and their success.

In this way, the Historical Novel Week Association was established, which this year celebrates its 25th edition. In addition to the presentations of novels and authors, the Week is enriched with other parallel events such as; conference with qualified speakers in literature, artistic exhibitions, music concerts by musical groups or soloists.

Music



Arde Bogotá has won the Music award. An alternative rock musical group formed in Cartagena, in 2017. It is made up of Antonio García, Dani Sánchez, Pepe Esteban and José Ángel Mercader.

Since their formation, they have established themselves as one of the most important groups on the national scene, being candidates in 2023 for two Latin Grammy Awards, and awarded in 2023 with the Ondas Award for Musical Phenomenon of the Year. Likewise, on December 12, 2023, the band obtained its first gold record.

Traditional and community culture



The work of Jaume Blancafort Sansó (Contemporary City and Architectural Design R&D&I group) has been recognized. The R&D&I group Contemporary City and Architectural Design, UPCT, located in Cartagena and made up of eight researchers (architects and sociologists) led by professors Patricia Reus and Jaume Blancafort, focuses its work on contemporary Habitat and Processes. participatory in the construction of the city, transferring the knowledge generated in their research to the community and renewing the architectural and urban culture.

honor award



Finally, the prize of honor went to Dora Catarineu. The jury, unanimously, decided to award this award to Teodora Sofía Catarineu Guillén, better known as Dora Catarineu, painter, sculptor and ceramist from Cartagena, for her work and outstanding cultural career at a local, national and international level.