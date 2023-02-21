Ice hockey | A really rare goal was seen in the NHL: “I had to watch the replay a couple of times”

Yanni Gourde’s opening victory ended in an own goal.

Vancouver

Monday The most special goal of the NHL round was seen in San Jose.

Away team Seattle Kraken Yanni Gourden the scrappy start ended up directly in his own goal, when Sharks’ ex-goalkeeper Martin Jones couldn’t catch the puck.

For Logan Couture the scored goal was the first of the match and was the winning goal, as the Sharks took the surprise points from the Kraken with a 4–0 result.

Sharks Noah Gregor smiled to NBC Sports that he has hardly ever seen a goal like it.

“I didn’t realize what happened. I had to watch the rerun a couple of times,” Gregor said.

Florida shot at the goal no less than 55 times when Anaheim, the bottom tier of the series, visited Sunrise.

The Panthers won only with difficulty, only in overtime when Eetu Luostarinen released Carter Verhaeghen to score his 30th goal of the season.

With their victory, the Panthers moved above the playoff line. However, it still has very sweaty spots, as the trailing Pittsburgh, Washington, Buffalo, Detroit and Ottawa have clearly fewer games played.