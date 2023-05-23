The range of Citroen My Ami Buggy expands with the introduction of a new limited series. Only 1,000 copies will be produced, it will be available for purchase only online, and can be ordered from 10 in the morning on 20 June. The French automaker has been urging its customers to beat the record of 2 minutes and 53 seconds, that is, the time it took for the fastest buyer to complete the entire purchasing process during the first sale.

Features

The new limited edition of Citroen My Ami Buggy is made even more unique by truly new equipment exclusiveranging from clear door trims to protect occupants from the elements to a removable zipped bag, positioned in the center of the steering wheel, for storing small everyday items. From a point of view aestheticFurthermore, the work of the French brand has focused on new door frames, a new roof frame and new doors precisely to better integrate some of the exclusive equipment of this version.

New accessories

To complete the overview of the set up this limited series of the small electric car from the Stellantis Group brand features a new instrument panel, the lightweight, easily transportable “Ultimate Ears Boom” Bluetooth speaker and an intelligent complementary stowage system derived from the original concept car.

First deliveries in September

In addition to the French market, the new limited edition Citroen My Amy Buggy will also be available in Italy, Spain, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Morocco and Turkey. Deliveries to customers will start from mid-September, and will join the over 10,000 Italian customers who have already purchased it in the previous versions. We would also like to remind you that this summer, starting from the end of June to be precise, My Ami Buggy will be present exclusively for Italy in the “Maison Citroen a la Plage” at the Fantini Club in Milano Marittima, Cervia.