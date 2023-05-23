“At the bottom there is room“He had several romances in his eight seasons, but the one starring Alessia and Jimmy is the most commented on by fans. Both showed that social classes did not matter and are willing to go public. However, there is one person who is still not aware : Diego Montalbán, the chef who despises the Gonzales and who will not hesitate to sabotage the least of these.

As we saw in the previous chapters, Alessia and Jimmy had a romantic dinner at Francesca’s, but they were interrupted by the local security. What they would not imagine is that a guard told the chef the event.

This is how Montalbán finds out about Alessia’s romance

As we saw in the preview of chapter 225 of “AFHS”, Diego is shocked to find out that Alessia already has a partner, with whom he had a romantic dinner at his restaurant. Immediately afterwards, he looks for her daughter to demand answers and she fears that her father will lose her temper again.

To find out the outcome of this plot, all that remains is to wait for the release of the last episode. “Montalbán was always a villain”, “The only romance that was worth it” and “They don’t want to give us a happy ending” are some of the comments from fans.

How and where to see “Al fondo hay sitio”?

