The French brand Citroën he would be studying a new crossover that will mix the qualities of the C4 and C5X models. The car will be called C4X Avantwill exploit Stellantis synergies in terms of platforms and engines and will be available in both petrol and electric versions.

According to reports from the British magazine Car, Citroën will exploit the many points in common between C4 and C5Xfinding a solution that is halfway in terms of length, since there is half a meter of difference between the two cars. The resulting C4X will be based on the CMP platform, and will be sold with a 1.2-liter petrol engine and a 4-cylinder diesel in case Stellantis decides to insist on this type of fuel. The electric version will allow the French brand to offer a complete range, with one 50 kWh battery capable of giving autonomy greater than at least 300 kilometers.

The biggest style differences should be in the rear of the new car. It is believed likely that Citroën will extend the rear overhang of the C4, drawing a more sloping roofline, inspired by the C5X. The trunk volume will certainly increase beyond the 380-liter space that a normal C4 brings. All while remaining within the crossover segment, without crossing the threshold of the SUV one hundred percent in order to maintain a link with the C4 family.

The car could arrive on the market already in the course of 2023, anticipating the electrification strategy of the Citroën range. The French brand is proving to be a protagonist in this market, thanks above all to the excellent results of the small but functional Ami. The town electric is enjoying great success and perfectly embodies the spirit of innovation that is the tradition of the Double Chevron.