Residential building damaged during a bombing in Kharkiv, Ukraine| Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, said in an interview with Sky News on Saturday that the war with Russia will reach a turning point in mid-August and end by the end of the year. It’s the most optimistic prediction by a high-ranking Ukrainian official so far.

“The turning point will be in the second half of August. Most active combat actions will be over by the end of this year. As a result, we will renew Ukrainian power in all our lost territories, including Donbass and Crimea.” said, citing that Russia has suffered several defeats. “I can confirm that they [russos] suffered heavy losses of soldiers and tanks and I can say that when the artillery attacks took place many of the troops abandoned their equipment”.

Also on Saturday, Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, told the BBC that Russian troops had withdrawn from the city’s area. He stated that “due to the efforts of the territorial defense of Kharkiv and the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians have withdrawn away from the city area towards the Russian border. It is now calm in Kharkiv, and people are gradually returning here.”