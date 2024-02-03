The arrival on the road of the new Citroen e-C3 is approaching, the first electric version of the French compact car. To make this model even more accessible and in full philosophy of democratization of mobility, a concept that has always characterized some of the models that have made the history of the Double Chevron, the e-C3 will be offered with a purchase formula of 49 euros per month with the “Citroen Social Electric” program which will also take advantage of all the convenience of state incentives.

The price of the new Citroen e-C3

Together with the Easy Go project, the French brand aims to make this car and its solutions accessible, including electric propulsion, similarly to what it had done in the past with the 2CV. The new Citroen e-C3 range will be available in two versions, You and Max and will have a starting price of 23,900 euros while guaranteeing an overall autonomy of more than 300 km in the WLTP combined cycle.

The You setup

The You version includes Citroën Advanced suspension but also the new Citroën Head Up Display system and the Smartphone Docking Station for infotainment. This system allows for a quick and intuitive connection of your smartphone to be able to use its functions in complete safety. The rich standard equipment of Citroën ë-C3 You also includes climate control, Active Brake (emergency braking system), rear parking sensors, cruise control, lane departure warning, speed limiter, Active Lane Departure Warning, speed sign recognition, Driver Alert, front airbags, front side airbags, curtain airbags, automatic dipped headlights and LED headlights. Equipped with 16″ wheels, the You version is offered in five exclusive liveries: Blanc Banquise, Bleu Monte Carlo, Rouge Elixir, Gris Mercury and Noir Perla Nera.

The Max setup

As regards the Max setup, however, it starts from 28,400 euros, or alternatively with a fee of 99 euros per month thanks to leasing from Stellantis Financial Services. It is equipped with 17″ Atacamite alloy wheels with a diamond finish, two-tone paint and a contrasting black or white roof, glossy black roof bars and tinted rear and rear windows. Also includes navigation on a 10.25-inch touch-screen tablet, wireless smartphone charging, Citroën Advanced Comfort seats, power-folding and defrosting door mirrors, power-folding and heated door mirrors, 2/3-1/2-split rear seat 3, LED rear lights, automatic climate control, LED rear lights, automatic climate control and reversing camera.

LFP motor and batteries

The new Citroen e-C3 will be born on the Smart Car platform, using LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) batteries with a capacity of 44 kWh. The battery can be recharged in direct current up to 100 kW, thus going from 20 to 80% in 26 minutes. Standard AC charging, from 20% to 80%, takes approximately 4h10 using 7kW power, or 2h50 if 11kW power is available. The latter is optional and has a price of 400 euros. The powertrain is based on a 113 HP, 83 kW electric motor which allows you to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 11 seconds.