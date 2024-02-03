Official media reported that a powerful Chinese rocket, despite its small size and capable of sending payloads into space at a competitive cost, delivered nine satellites to orbit today, Saturday, in what appears to be preparation for another year filled with the launch of Chinese commercial missions.

The JLong-3 missile, also known as Smart Dragon-3, was launched from a floating barge off the coast of Yangjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province.

The launch is the third mission of the missile developed by China Rocket, a commercial branch of a government company specialized in manufacturing launch vehicles, since 2022.

President Xi Jinping called for the expansion of strategic industries, including the commercial space sector, which is considered essential in creating constellations of satellites used in communications, remote sensing and navigation.

The J-Long-3 rocket can transport a payload weighing up to 1,500 kilograms to a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers.