The new flagship of the Double Chevron brand lands in Italian dealerships: Citroen C5 X is ready for the local market, complete with a dedicated advertising campaign, shot in the beautiful scenery of Slovenia and Croatia. The brand of the Stellantis group will also be testing the Hybrid Plug-In in dealerships over three weekends during the month of May: 13/14, 20/21 and 27/28.

Citroen C5 X is available with two PureTech petrol engines (1.2 from 130 horsepower and 1.6 from 180 horsepower) e with the plug-in hybrid version, therefore on tap, with 225 horsepower. All of the aforementioned engines are combined with the EAT8 automatic transmission. The C5 X has a V-shaped light signature and chrome elements. Inside is a 12-inch infotainment screen, which stands out on the dashboard. Unveiled in 2021, the model is inspired by the CXperience concept. According to the French brand, the model “combines the elegance and dynamism of a sedan, the volume and versatility of a station wagon, and the road posture and driving position of an SUV”.

Comfort is held in high regard thanks to the Advanced Comfort seats and Citroën Advanced Comfort Active suspension, and the installation of safety technologies, such as the extended Head Up Display and a series of driving aids such as the Highway Driver Assist. The plug-in hybrid engine combined with the Feel Pack version adds some elements including the specific “hybrid” customization, the 3.7 kW single-phase On Board Charger, charging cable for domestic socket, an additional front USB Type C socket. Also present are the wireless charging for the smartphone, the passenger seat with lumbar adjustment, the heated steering wheel and interior in leather / TEP Metropolitan Gray.