Thursday, May 12, 2022
Basketball Karhu Basket rolled out to the Finnish championship, Vilpas bent by 23 points in the fifth final

May 11, 2022
in World Europe
For Karhu Basket, the championship is the third in club history.

Bear Basket – Vilpas 90–67

Winnings 4-1

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket has won the men’s basketball league championship. At home, Karhu Basket won Salon Vilppa in the fifth final 90–67 and took the series 4–1.

The championship is the third in club history for Bear Basket and all the titles have come in the last four seasons. Vilpas won a year ago.

The match was even after the opening half, with Karhu Basket leading 39-38. In the third quarter, however, the home team escaped, widening the gap to 13 points, and in the fourth period, the roll continued after the gap swelled to a final crushing.

Karhu Basket’s top man in the decisive final had forged 25 points Cameron Joneswho solved the previous game in Salo with their last minute basket. Simeon Carter supplemented by 16 points and Severi Kaukiainen scored 15 points for the champions.

Vilppa’s scoring point had scored 13 points Jeremiah Wood.

