Citizens and residents affirmed their keenness to participate in the “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign, which was launched in the Global Village last Wednesday evening, for two days a week, throughout the season, out of their belief in the importance of donating blood to serve and save patients who need it continuously.

They said that they are keen to participate in donation campaigns annually, whenever they have the opportunity to do so, calling for spreading the culture of blood donation among the new generations.

This year, the campaign aims to collect the largest possible number of blood units, in addition to providing educational and awareness services to village visitors about the importance of blood donation.

Citizen Saif Al-Shawi said that he donates blood at the same time, years ago, “because there are many people who need blood on an ongoing basis in various state hospitals.”

He confirmed that he came to donate after reading the details of the launch of the campaign from the Global Village, calling on everyone to participate in it due to its importance in saving the lives of patients.

Citizen Hussein Issa Abdullah thanked the organizers of the campaign, stressing the importance of spreading the culture of donation because of its humanitarian aspect, as it “contributes to saving many lives.”

He said, “We must donate blood, as this is our duty. This is not the first time that I participate, as I make sure to do so annually.

Citizen Abeer Ali, from Al Ain, stated that she is keen to participate in the donation campaign every year.

She added that the goal of her participation is to make her young daughters watch her stand in line to donate blood to the needy, so that they can get used to it in the future, pointing out the need to cultivate positive behavior in the hearts of children “so that they can pass it on to their children in the future.”

Ahmed Shukr said: “I used to participate in every campaign in the country, and at least I donate blood twice a year, as it is a good initiative, because there are people who need to donate blood, as it is a good work, and it has good health benefits for the donor as well.”

Qayed Muhammad Yahya confirmed that participating in the “My Blood for My Country” campaign comes out of helping patients who need blood, and “it is a service that we all cooperate to provide, because how many patients are saved because of the blood available from donors, in addition to that this matter contributes to renewing The blood of the same person!”, calling for participation in the campaign.

For her part, the President and Medical Director of the Dubai Blood Donation Center, Dr. May Yassin Raouf, said that studies and research have proven that “a regular blood donor has a lower risk of heart and stroke,” explaining that “there are patients who need blood permanently, such as thalassemia patients and patients with Cancerous tumors, accident patients, and those who suffer from bleeding associated with surgeries, there is a constant demand for blood in various centers.

She said that the external campaigns save those wishing to donate the trouble of moving from one place to another, especially in the Global Village, where families are constantly present.

The donor must meet a number of conditions, including that he be between 18 and 65 years old, in good health, get a good amount of rest, and not suffer from chronic diseases, blood diseases or pulmonary diseases, because donation poses a danger to him.

There is a specialized medical team to conduct quick checks before the donation, so that pressure, vision and body temperature are measured, and to ensure that there is no harm to the donor.

She added that there are many procedures that are followed with blood units after they are drawn, as they are sent to laboratories to detect viral diseases that can be transmitted through blood, noting that a number of components are extracted from one blood bag; A blood donor can contribute to saving the lives of at least three patients.

And she added that it is not permissible for a person suffering from symptoms of influenza or “corona”, such as fever and severe coughing, to donate his blood to ensure his safety, as he needs blood and immunity in order to preserve his health.

Dr.. May Raouf:

“4 main benefits of donating blood … and we have identified conditions that must be met by the donor.”